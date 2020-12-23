Aldergrove legion branch #265 receives $11,000 in federal funding

Government of Canada announced 14 million will be distribute to branches across the country

The Royal Canadian Legion announced the Legion branches that will receive support through the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund.

The Legion—one of the largest Veterans organizations in Canada—received $14 million from the Government of Canada to distribute to its branches across the country – including Aldergrove.

Langley-Aldergrove Member of Parliament, Tako van Popta personally delivered the cheque to Branch #265.

“We appreciate the support of our Aldergrove legion. Funds for operating costs means donations can go straight toward serving our veterans and their families in our community.” Van Popta said. “I want to thank Doug, and Madeline and their entire team for the incredible work they do in our community ensuring there is help for our veterans, through thick and thin.”

The branch received $11,900 after requesting it through an application process involving its Provincial Command.

The $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund was announced in November 2020 as part of the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

It was created to support Veterans organizations experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19.

Van Popta went to say that legion branch #265 is a crucial part of Aldergrove, helping to serve Veterans and ensure they receive the advocacy, benefits and services they greatly deserve.

“They also organize meals, social events, and visits to long-term care facilities, so no one is alone,” he said.

Doug Hadley, President of Branch #265, told the Aldergrove Star that these funds will go a long way toward keeping their doors open.

“We are grateful for the financial support especially during such difficult times for our veterans, members and their families. Covid-19 has added another layer of challenges to daily life,” Hadley said.

The branch president additionally shared that all Langley schools east of 2016 Street – including Fort Langley – collectively raised $15,000 through poppy sales this year as well.

That will be added to the initial count of $48,467, which was raised through poppy sales, wreath sales, coin boxes, and e-transfer donations.

The funds can be used to cover a range of operational expenses such as insurance, utilities, rent, property tax, admin cost and wages, among other needs.

If anyone would like to support the Aldergrove legion, donations can be made by e-transfer to rcl265@hotmail.com or by cheque sent to 26607 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove, BC V4W 3L1.

