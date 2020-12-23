Aldergrove legion branch #265 president Doug Hadley accepts a donation from Langley MP Tako van Popta. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 president Doug Hadley accepts a donation from Langley MP Tako van Popta. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove legion branch #265 receives $11,000 in federal funding

Government of Canada announced 14 million will be distribute to branches across the country

The Royal Canadian Legion announced the Legion branches that will receive support through the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund.

The Legion—one of the largest Veterans organizations in Canada—received $14 million from the Government of Canada to distribute to its branches across the country – including Aldergrove.

Langley-Aldergrove Member of Parliament, Tako van Popta personally delivered the cheque to Branch #265.

“We appreciate the support of our Aldergrove legion. Funds for operating costs means donations can go straight toward serving our veterans and their families in our community.” Van Popta said. “I want to thank Doug, and Madeline and their entire team for the incredible work they do in our community ensuring there is help for our veterans, through thick and thin.”

The branch received $11,900 after requesting it through an application process involving its Provincial Command.

The $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund was announced in November 2020 as part of the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

It was created to support Veterans organizations experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19.

Van Popta went to say that legion branch #265 is a crucial part of Aldergrove, helping to serve Veterans and ensure they receive the advocacy, benefits and services they greatly deserve.

“They also organize meals, social events, and visits to long-term care facilities, so no one is alone,” he said.

READ MORE: Aldergrove legion raised $48,467 through 2020 campaign

Doug Hadley, President of Branch #265, told the Aldergrove Star that these funds will go a long way toward keeping their doors open.

“We are grateful for the financial support especially during such difficult times for our veterans, members and their families. Covid-19 has added another layer of challenges to daily life,” Hadley said.

The branch president additionally shared that all Langley schools east of 2016 Street – including Fort Langley – collectively raised $15,000 through poppy sales this year as well.

That will be added to the initial count of $48,467, which was raised through poppy sales, wreath sales, coin boxes, and e-transfer donations.

The funds can be used to cover a range of operational expenses such as insurance, utilities, rent, property tax, admin cost and wages, among other needs.

If anyone would like to support the Aldergrove legion, donations can be made by e-transfer to rcl265@hotmail.com or by cheque sent to 26607 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove, BC V4W 3L1.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangley TownshipRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Losing the love of his life: Langley husband of COVID-19 victim tells his story

Just Posted

Aldergrove legion branch #265 president Doug Hadley accepts a donation from Langley MP Tako van Popta. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove legion branch #265 receives $11,000 in federal funding

Government of Canada announced 14 million will be distribute to branches across the country

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley letter writer urges people to take precautions to prevent virus spread

Local man expresses little sympathy for anti-mask arguments

TWU students received gift boxes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local church comes through with care packages for homesick students

In a heartwarming seasonal story, Fraser Point Church and TWU give gift boxes to campus residents

Chester Kennedy of Langley won $25,000 on Keno, just before Christmas. (B.C. Lottery Corp./Special to Langley Advance Times)
Forgotten ticket nets $25,000 just days before Christmas

Langley’s Chester Kennedy discovered his windfall more than two months after winning on Keno

Tourism Langley’s Erinn Kredba and Daniella Potesta show off a great last-minute gift idea that will speak to the craft beer fans out there, while also promoting local businesses. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local gift ideas for collectors, coffee fans and comforter seekers

Last-minute gift suggestions also boost local businesses

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Closing arguments in January at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Killer of Letisha Reimer argues that he is ‘not criminally responsible’

There have been no more COVID-19 cases at Tabor Home in Abbotsford since Dec. 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
No more COVID-19 cases at largest care-home outbreak in B.C.

Tabor Home in Abbotsford reports ‘de-escalation’ process is now underway

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Most Read