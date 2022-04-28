The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included a bake sale. (Special to the Star)

The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included a bake sale. (Special to the Star)

Aldergrove legion’s auxiliary swap meet popular with crowds

Vendors were inside and outside the legion hall for Saturday’s event

Tables laden with bargains greeted crowds as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 held a swap meet on Saturday, April 23.

It was the first opportunity to hold the fundraiser in two years.

“Thirty five tables were occupied, both inside the legion hall and outside, with treasures available for purchase,” said Barb Burkett, the auxiliary president.

The event included a raffle with prizes such as a homemade quilt and Robert Bateman print as well as a bake sale and more.

“We had a good turnout of people from the neighbourhood, many leaving with excellent deals,” Burkett added.

The success of the swap meet has the group looking ahead to what’s next.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to more of the regular activities at the legion,” she added.

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove legion sling donation helps complex care facility residents

• READ MORE: Senior knits poppies for Remembrance

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal Canadian Legion

 

The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included Girl Guide Cookie sales. (Special to the Star)

The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included Girl Guide Cookie sales. (Special to the Star)

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 welcomed in the community to its swap meet April 23, 2022. (Special to The Star)

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 welcomed in the community to its swap meet April 23, 2022. (Special to The Star)

Previous story
Canine employee bringing comfort to White Rock hospital’s patients, staff
Next story
BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival set for May 7 in Mission

Just Posted

Ellie King, a long-time Brookswood resident and entertainment industry veteran, is retiring. She is inviting public to watch her “possibly” last directorial effort, called Screwball Comedy. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s theatre star announces retirement

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 welcomed in the community to its swap meet April 23, 2022. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove legion’s auxiliary swap meet popular with crowds

Langley City held a ceremony Thursday, April 28, 2022 to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City marks National Day of Mourning with in-person ceremony

Eric Woodward is running for mayor in Langley Township. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Woodward announces run for mayor of Langley Township