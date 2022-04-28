Aldergrove legion’s auxiliary swap meet popular with crowds

Vendors were inside and outside the legion hall for Saturday’s event

The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included a bake sale. (Special to the Star)

Tables laden with bargains greeted crowds as the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch #265 held a swap meet on Saturday, April 23.

It was the first opportunity to hold the fundraiser in two years.

“Thirty five tables were occupied, both inside the legion hall and outside, with treasures available for purchase,” said Barb Burkett, the auxiliary president.

The event included a raffle with prizes such as a homemade quilt and Robert Bateman print as well as a bake sale and more.

“We had a good turnout of people from the neighbourhood, many leaving with excellent deals,” Burkett added.

The success of the swap meet has the group looking ahead to what’s next.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to more of the regular activities at the legion,” she added.

.

• READ MORE: Aldergrove legion sling donation helps complex care facility residents

• READ MORE: Senior knits poppies for Remembrance

.

Royal Canadian Legion

The Aldergrove legion swap meet on Saturday, April 23, 2022, included Girl Guide Cookie sales. (Special to the Star)