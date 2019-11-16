Technology that’s no longer in common use will be part of Retro Tech Tryout on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Aldergrove Library. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Library goes retro with technology event

Vintage technologies such as LPs, rotary phones will be spotlighted at Retro Tech Tryout.

Take a step back in time at the Aldergrove Library branch on Thursday for the branch’s Retro Tech Try event.

From 3 to 5 p.m., people can check out technology of the past.

Community librarian Jacquelynne Garden has lined up some items through the Alder Grove Telephone Museum as well as local private collector.

“I currently have a few old telephones (courtesy of the Aldergrove Telephone museum), a typewriter, a slide projector, VCR and tapes,” Garden said.

Kids can find out what it was like to make a phone call on a rotary phone or see record albums and cassettes. There will be some mystery objects they will have to figure out as well.

The event is free and open to all ages.

The library is at 26770 29th Ave.

