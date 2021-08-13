Aldergrove Lions donate $5,000 to Lytton wildfire relief

Funds raised through community spaghetti dinners will be matched by an international fund

The local Lions are the latest community group to step up and send donations to Lytton wildfire relief.

The wildfire raced through the village of Lytton in early July, killing two people, destroying most of the community and causing an estimated $78 million in damage.

Tom Latter of the Aldergrove Lions Club shared that the organization answered the call for humanitarian aid.

“The Aldergrove Lions Club is sending a cheque for $5,000 to assist the displaced from the Lytton fire,” Latter explained.

The cheque was given to the Mt. Cheam Lions Charitable Society where the bulk of Lions donations are being pooled together.

Held initially in the club’s hall in Chilliwack on July 10th, people were invited to drop off cheques and cash.

An outpouring of support through GoFundMe campaigns, organizations collecting items, and donations from across the country has since given Lytton residents some hope for the future.

“We have raised this money doing various projects, including our monthly community spaghetti dinners,” Latter explained. “COVID halted the fundraising but did not halt our need to serve.”

Latter noted that, due to the COVID-19, the club received only a few calls for service throughout the past 18 months.

“Our donations account accumulated, as there were no summer camps this year,” he added. “So, these monies are a residual of what we need to give away.”

In a bid to make their efforts go even further, the Aldergrove Lions applied for a matching grant from Lions Club’s International Fund, which will double their donation.

“Our donation will be a part of a consortium of donations through Lions Clubs,” Latter shared. “The decision was easy as disaster relief is one of our causes.”

A charitable organization that’s more than 100 years old. With more than 1.4 million members across the globe, Lions serve the community through fundraisers and volunteerism.

Membership in Lions is by invitation. If anyone is interested in membership, please contact the club at 604-888-7513 or visit www.jackmanmanor.com/aldergrove-lions.

The Aldergrove Lions Seniors Housing Society owns and operates Jackman Manor and Lions Grove Estates.

“We are always willing to serve others and still ready to serve the Aldergrove community,” Latter concluded.