Aldergrove man’ eco-friendly strategy helps him save on Christmas decorations

‘I got half of my Christmas trees for free’

Steve Vegh’s Christmas decorations feature Santa on a sleigh, Christmas trees, about 10 reindeer, multiple snowmen, candle sticks, Santa’s workshop, and so much more. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Steve Vegh has been putting up Christmas lights since he was a little kid. Decorating the home for Christmas and other festivals is a tradition that has been going on in his family for years, and it is something he now enjoys doing with his kids.

The family has been decorating their home on 264A Street and 28B Avenue since they moved in five years ago.

This year, Vegh has taken the tradition to the next level. His Christmas decoration features Santa on a sleigh, Christmas trees, about 10 reindeer, multiple snowmen, candle sticks, Santa’s workshop, and so much more.

The decorated garden also includes a projector to display festival visuals and a Santa mailbox. He is even encouraging the kids to drop their letters to Santa in the mailbox, but also requesting parents to take the responsibility to respond on their own.

A carpenter by profession,Vegh has been planning this year’s decorations since September, and it took him more than two months to complete his work.

Vegh said it is his family’s smile that motivates him to add more and more decorations every year.

“They all love it. Especially my wife, she loves it.”

He started with a few items five years ago but kept adding decorations, lights, and Christmas trees every year by purchasing them at a cheaper rate post-Christmas or just simply getting them for free from those who intended to throw their decorations.

“Half of my Christmas trees… I got them for free,” he said.

The local resident is among the few in his neighbourhood who put up Christmas lights.

“But… [neighbours] love our lights. One time I heard someone saying, ‘we live next to the one with crazy lights’ on the phone,” Vegh chuckled.

He encouraged everyone in the community to put up lights on Christmas.

“There would not be any Christmas without lights,” he said with a grin.

“This is the time of the year when everyone should be happy. I hope I put up a smile on everybody’s faces with light,” he added.

