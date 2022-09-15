Aldergrove man plans to remodel home after $58K Lotto 6/49 win

A future filled with home renovations lies ahead for Aldergrove’s Wilhelm Moorcroft, upon finding out he won $58,079.60 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23.
Moorcroft purchased his ticket from FreshCo on Fraser Highway and was shopping at Superstore when he discovered he was a winner.
“The first thought that crossed my mind was ‘Yahoo’,” he exclaimed.
In addition to the home renovations, Moorcroft plans to invest some of his prize money.
