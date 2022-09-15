Aldergrove man plans to remodel home after $58K Lotto 6/49 win

Winning ticket was purchased at Fresco on Fraser Highway

Wilhelm Moorcroft, an Aldergrove resident won $58,079.60 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A future filled with home renovations lies ahead for Aldergrove’s Wilhelm Moorcroft, upon finding out he won $58,079.60 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 23.

Moorcroft purchased his ticket from FreshCo on Fraser Highway and was shopping at Superstore when he discovered he was a winner.

RELATED: Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

“The first thought that crossed my mind was ‘Yahoo’,” he exclaimed.

In addition to the home renovations, Moorcroft plans to invest some of his prize money.

.

AldergroveCommunityLangleyLottery