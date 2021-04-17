Aldergrove ‘micromonkeys’ ready to hit the pool

Sea Monkey’s swim club has opened registration for age four and up for lessons May 3 to June 2

Previously, Aldergrove Sea Monkeys swimmers trained while passing one another in the same lane at the ACUCC pool. (Aldergrove Star files)

The Aldergrove Sea Monkey’s swim club are opening lessons for “micro-monkeys session one” for young swimmers.

The lesson is described as a “fun introduction to Summer Swim Club for swimmers aged six to 12 who have successfully completed Swim Kids Level One.”

They will take place Monday and Wednesdays at 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. from May 3 to June 2, 2021.

The class is $90 with an additional option to buy Sea Monkeys Swim Cap for a $12 swim cap and goggles.

Lessons are held at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Center swimming pool at 27032 Fraser Hwy.

Due to COVID restrictions, Aldergrove Sea Monkeys Swim Club has several options this summer including competitive summer swimming, intro to competitive swimming, and micro monkeys summer sessions.

More information and registration at Aldergrove Sea Monkeys Summer 2021 .

AldergroveSwimming