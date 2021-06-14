Aldergrove mother and daughter illustrate community theme by creating together

Contests open to residents encouraging people to draw artwork that conveys why they love Aldergrove

An entry for Aldergrove chalk drawing contest featured the theme of together with neighbourhood goods coming together. (Alyccia Gallagher/Special to The Star)

Armed with chalk, Aldergrove residents are hitting the streets to get outdoors and sum up their favorite thing about living in the community.

Alyccia Gallagher and her five-year-old daughter thought of a few different words that would represent what everyone needs during COVID.

The word they came up with is ‘together.’

“We need to be together to get though COVID, we need to be together to rebuild what covid took and we need to be together to break the loneliness everyone is feeling from COVID,” Gallagher said.

The contest consists of families creating one word to represent why they love living in Aldergrove and then creating a subsequent chalk drawing around that word on their driveway or street for the neighbours to see.

As for the accompanying artwork, the mother and daughter duo thought outside the box.

“Making and colouring this together is just a good as making pictures that mean together,” Gallagher explained. “We had the idea of incorporating all the kids that worked on the picture by having them lay on the ground in butterfly wings. We thought if the theme it together then having all the kids lay in the art would be the best way to showcase we are all in this together and they worked on it all together.”

Gallagher snapped a few photos of the neighbourhood team responsible for the drawing and shared them with The Star.

Organized by local realtor Victoria Mejia, the contest is open to residents of Aldergrove until June 25 at noon.

The winner chosen will get a bouncy castle as their prize.

Enter the photo of the word with the picture drawn below to soldbyvictoria.com/contest.

