Young cyclists and friends Emma (from left) Sophia, Jack and Mia – all students at North Otter Elementary School – were given free passes to the water park by Cpl. Neuman (right) for wearing helmets while riding at the Aldergrove skateboard park this month. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove Mounties ticket kids for good behaviour this summer

Passes to new pool and water park hope to promote positive action

Aldergrove Mounties have been handing out a new kind of ticket, but not to people doing something wrong.

The tickets – actually just free water park and pool passes to the newly built Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), a highly-populated summer destination, have been handed out on the spot to those showing exemplary behaviour.

Over 100 free pool passes have made their way into the hands of children, youth and seniors this month. All have been met with looks of surprise.

“Thank you!” exclaimed Emma, Sophie, Mia and Jack in unison after receiving theirs, and as prompted by their mothers who recently watched them play at the Aldergrove skateboard park.

The four all attend North Otter Elementary School and met up at the athletic park to take advantage of the warm weather and their time off from school.

The Aldergrove Rotary Club first purchased and supplied a number of pool and water park passes and gave them to local Langley RCMP. Then, the Township of Langley followed in suit, on behalf of local Councillor Bob Long.

“I’ve given them almost all out,” said RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove’s community police liaison.

Whether it was to young kids volunteering at the Aldergrove food bank, youth who wore their helmets while skateboarding – or just those who might benefit from an incentive “to be able to do something else with their time,” Long described.

Neuman has come across many Good Samaritan-children and seniors over the course of his work out in the community, especially during his scheduled footbeats alongside RCMP auxiliary officers in the downtown core.

Recently, Neuman surprised seniors at the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society centre on Fraser Highway will some pool vouchers.

Though, throughout the Township there now exists a “super senior rate” which is 1$ admission to recreation facilities for those ages 80 and older – which just misses seniors in the 70 to 75-age range, Long explained.

When asked who authored the initiative to provide upstanding local residents with passes to the pool, both Cllr. Long and Neuman pointed fingers at each other (metaphorically speaking).

“It comes squarely from Neuman,” Long told the Aldergrove Star.

Meanwhile – Neuman referred to Long expressing a desire to see free ACUCC admission offered to those who truly need or deserve it, and through a knowledgeable source.

“It’s been an initiative of the police for quite a while, to give out McDonalds or A&W vouchers to kids doing good things, for rewarding their good behaviour,” Long expounded.

“So it seemed a natural next outcome was to hand out free passes,” Long added, along with the mention of local concerns over a lack of accessibility for youth to use recreation services, including that of the pool.

Though there is no official program for the positive police ticketing, both Long and Neuman hope to see the resurgence of a similar initiative or those like it in the coming months.

 

Sophie was the first to be approached by police and handed a free water park pass for good behaviour. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The tickets – actually just free water park and pool passes to the newly built Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), a highly-populated summer destination, have been handed out on the spot to those showing exemplary behaviour. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Previous story
Aldergrove comes together for five-year-old battling leukemia
Next story
Donations pile up for B.C. boy who lost hand in ATV crash

Just Posted

Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Up-and-coming Aldergrove athlete brings home bronze for Team B.C.

Cassidy Buchanan takes U15 Girls National Championships with 52-45 lead

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 plane crash in Abbotsford, says TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

B.C. transgender boy’s court case draws intense interest

The family court case has now drawn in multiple outside groups as it goes to the Court of Appeal

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Putrid pile of crabs found rotting in Maple Ridge farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Most Read