Aldergrove organizations join forces to encourage massive cleanup for Earth Day

Residents encouraged to collect as much litter as possible Thursday to Sunday, April 22 to 25

Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society and Cleaning Up Aldergrove have teamed up to offer a special mission for Earth Day; a four-day cleanup event with special prizes and a charitable angle.

Earth Day ‘21 runs Thursday to Sunday, April 22, 23, 24, and 25 – a time when residents are encouraged to collect as much litter as they can from ditches, streets, and parks in Langley Township.

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Cleaning Up Aldergrove, said having a clean, up-kept neighborhood benefits all members of the community.

“With the warmer weather upon us, we are spending more time outdoors enjoying our natural surroundings,” Titus said. “Unfortunately, some areas are in need of some TLC and cleanup. Tidying up your neighborhood can have a big impact on the community, as well as the environment.”

Participants can enter to win prizes by taking photos of a clean up and then posting them on Facebook using the hashtag #cleanupaldergrove2021 or by emailing them to stewardship@leps.bc.ca.

Zero waste gift bags, Earth ninja gear with picker stick, gloves, bags, as well as hand-crafted hot chocolate bombs and other goodies are up for grabs.

“Above all, littering has a negative effect on everything,” Titus explained, hoping to not only brighten the community, but make the planet a better place to live.

“Animals get injured and swallow toxic things like plastic. Picking litter is such a simple easy way to show respect and lead by example setting the community standard and showing that we do care about Aldergrove,” she continued. “Simply put, we are destroying our only planet.”

In honour of Dave Brett, a resident who was struck and killed by a branch while on walk along Robertson Crescent last September, people can donate money from cans and bottles collected.

When people return the recyclable items to a Return-It Depot, they can use the code 151-000-0000 and funds will be donated to Plastic Ocean Canada in Brett’s honour.

Established in 2016, the organization strives to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

