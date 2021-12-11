Aldergrove perogies go on the Christmas tree not on the waist line

Veronica Cave has already donated proceeds from the wool perogies sales to the Aldergrove Food Bank, Aldergrove Rotary, and Langley Christmas Bureau. She’s hoping the public will continue to buy her crocheted perogies. (Veronica Cave/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

People seek out Veronica Cave’s perogies that are flavours such as cheddar or cinnamon apple.

But now her wool perogies are gaining a following.

Cave, who owns Veronica’s Perogies in Aldergrove, jokingly says her wool perogies are “calorie free, vegan, keto, vegetarian, stuff, gluten free and full of fibre.”

The wool perogies are Christmas tree decorations that are being sold for $10 apiece to raise money for the Aldergrove Food Bank and Langley Christmas Bureau.

The wool ones have been shipped to customers around the Lower Mainland who seek out Veronica’s filled and flavourful ones, but also to customers in the Okanagan, Chilliwack, and New Zealand.

“A customer came in and gave me a gift of crochet perogies on a plate back in June as a surprise, fun addition to our display case in our shop,” said Cave.” I was so excited about them, I asked for a pattern as I figured they would be an awesome Christmas tree ornament for those who are perogy lovers. Since it’s a food item, we should donate what is sold towards the Aldergrove Food Bank and [Langley] Christmas bureau. It’s a perfect fit! I started crocheting them in July to figure out the pattern, make proto types and show our team what my idea was.”

Despite the perogy restaurant being open seven days a week, Cave still finds time to enjoy other activities, including crocheting.

“My granny taught me how to crochet when I was six year old,” she said. “Such a relaxing hobby and a tradition you don’t see or hear about. With our volunteers making these perogies, their kids and grandkids are also learning and enjoying crocheting and making other fun crochet items on their own. It’s brought families together.”

Cave started with stitching but others picked up the thread to contribute to the foodie fundraiser.

“Our team in the shop showed interested in wanting to learn how to crochet and join in, volunteering their time doing this. Some have never crochet before some were pros at it. Residents of Aldergrove, and friends and former co-workers caught word, and we created a crochet club that we hosted every Thursday for two months to get together to make them and packaging. To date, we have made 600 perogies,” Cave noted.

More than a third have sold and the proceeds have already been given – $1,000 to the food bank, $350 to the Aldergrove Rotary Club to sponsor families for Christmas and another $600 to the Christmas bureau.

Cave is hoping people remain hungry for the fun decorations.

“This is our first time trying out this type of fundraising by having volunteers helping out as it’s all dear to our hearts to help out the community and seeing a community come together to help out. It’s been an amazing experience and gratifying,” she noted.

“We are considering this to be an ongoing event, we are already looking at getting ready for the Valentines and Easter perogies in fun colors! We are wanting to make key chains perogies.”

She’s also had some help from local business people. Micheal Melnychenko from Shift Marketing and Consulting volunteered his services as well as supplying the cards attached to the perogies. Local realtor Jodi Steeves and the VIP Team along with JD Turkey Farms have supported the fundraiser.

“I would like to spread the word out to other companies to see if they are interested as well. They make great staff or client gifts,”said Cave, who calls herself a perogy pincher fanatic.

The volunteer needle workers’ names are on each of the perogies they make so people know they are hand-crafted.

They can be ordered at veronicasperogies.com.

“We can mail your perogies anywhere in the world but at this time, they may not make it for Christmas, but it’s the thought that counts,” Cave said. “It’s simple, it’s fun and it’s a great way to feel good about yourself as you know your perogy is helping the community.”

She suggested they can not only be tree decorations but also baby’s first Christmas ornaments, a hostess gift on a wine bottle, or a gift for a hard-to-buy-for family member or friend.

“Our fundraiser goal is $5,000. We are hoping that our crochet perogy ornaments will go fast with Christmas fast approaching,” Cave said.

