Aldergrove policing focuses on safety, prevention

September marked the start of the fall season and with that came cooler temperatures and shorter days.

It also spelled out that kids are back in school and school speed zones are back into effect. School zones in B.C. are 30 km/h between the hours of 0800 and 1700 hours. Make sure with the darker and colder days you are slowing for the school zones and crosswalks paying attentions for kids, or adults who are wearing darker clothing. With rain and poor visibility, it makes it very difficult to see everyone, so slow down.

That being said, pedestrians cannot take for granted that motorists see them. Crossing the street while distracted by headphones, or assuming someone is going to stop for you can be a huge mistake. Use some good sense when out walking, or driving in the evening hours and be sure to make the eye contact as a pedestrian.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month for ICBC, and on October 11, I was out with Langley RCMP Volunteers and ICBC at the 3100 block of 272 Street handing out some neat reflectors. Come on out and get one. I will be there for about between 9 – 10 am.

Our Aldergrove Community Consultative Group (CCG) had our first meeting in September. The CCG is a collaborative group made up community members to identify and advocate for the community’s policing, safety and security priorities. Traffic/Road Safety was a key point of concern for many of the community group participants. If you are interested in contributing/participating in the CCG please email me at, kurt.neuman@rcmp-grc.gc.ca I would like to hear from you.

Crime Stats for September

We saw in increase in property crime offences this month. We had 118 reported incidents, which is the average number of incidents per month based upon the last nine months.

We can always do better with respect to property crime as this is primarily a crime of opportunity. If we leave something out, thieves will help themselves to it. Plenty of police will say, “A lock only keeps honest people out.” One way to prevent thefts is to remove the opportunity by not leaving anything out for them to steal. Whether it’s in our vehicles, or in our front yards, don’t leave anything for someone to take.

Theft from Auto (TFA) almost doubled from 19 incidents last month to 30 this month. I can’t say it enough, but remove items and lock your cars.

Residential Break and Enters (BNE) were up this month with 12 reported incidents. Remember to keep your garage doors closed, and to leave your outside lights on when you go to bed. Would-be thieves hate well lit yards, so keep them on. Also, mark your property/know your serial numers, use an alarm system, and if you can afford it, put in a camera. This prevents theft in so many ways.

Another great way to prevent crime is to join Block Watch. It’s free and the best security we can afford is to know our neighbours. Call Florence at 604-532-3213 for information on Block Watch.

Auto theft was up by two reported incidents for 12 in total. We saw a reduction of 50 per cent of truck thefts, however, ATV thefts were up by 25 per cent to four reported ATV thefts.

Mail theft saw an increase, to three reported incidents. In October we saw a trend in the Langleys of thieves stealing the entire mailbox. If you see something suspicious, report it right away.

Fraud, shoplifting and bicycle thefts were down from the previous month.

Respectfully,

Cpl. Kurt Neuman

Langley RCMP Community Policing Unit, Aldergrove

Should you wish to speak with Cpl NEUMAN about an issue in the community you can call him at 604-532-3200 (Langley RCMP Detachment), or 604-532-3383 (direct line).