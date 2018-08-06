Aldergrove pool a hit during heat wave

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Long line-ups are the norm during this summer’s heat wave at the new Aldergrove aquatic centre.

The new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre appears to be a huge success, judging by the line-ups to get into the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

The swimming pools and aquatic attractions of the outdoor facilities have seen lengthy line-ups extending all the way through the parking lot and down the street, as guests seek relief from the current hot spell.

The waterpark is usually open for three-hour sessions daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. (see schedule at https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities/aldergrove-credit-union-community-centre/) with times set aside for length swims and swimming lessons in the main pool.

Admission fees range from $2.80 per child to $5.70 per adult, or $11.30 per family (maximum two adults per family admission).

Located at 27032 Fraser Highway, the facility can also be reserved for private parties. For information call 604-857-4299.

The ice arena and fitness centre component will open later this month for the first season under the new roof.

It has proved so popular that residents of Abbotsford on the Aldergrove border have complained to Abbotsford City Council that there is often no room for the Abbotsford residents to enjoy the facility operated by Langley Township.

“I live in West Abbotsford, practically Aldergrove, and last week I asked (Abbotsford Councillor) Dave Loewen why there is no infrastructure planned for West Abbotsford,” said Chantelle Olsson Chang.

“His reply was that it would be “foolish” to provide infrastructure (parks, pools) for West Abbotsford as we can simply use the Township of Langley’s infrastructure. I think you might know that Aldergrove just got a long-fought-for outdoor pool—that pool is already at maximum capacity, with long line-ups lasting hours at at time. I was part of the many in the community of Aldergrove who lobbied very, very hard for that pool.

“And, as I grew up in Aldergrove (on the Langley Township side), and my heart is more in Aldergrove, I was very upset with Dave Loewen’s response,” said Chang-Ollson.

One Aldergrove resident, Jason Bunville, has complained about the pool facility, saying that he dislocated his shoulder on Sunday when he slipped on the deck of the hot tub.

Bunville was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of his injuries, and told The Star that he will miss work this week and needs to see an orthopedic surgeon.

Bunville said he wants the public to exercise caution: “I don’t want to see anyone else get hurt.”