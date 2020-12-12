Clayton Lindberg, RE/MAX realtor in Aldergrove. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Clayton Lindberg, RE/MAX realtor in Aldergrove. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove realtor looking to reward good deeds

Youth between the ages of six and 18 can submit a short story highlighting help they gave in 2020

Clayton Lindberg, a realtor with RE/MAX in Aldergrove, is holding a contest to highlight local youth who did a good deed and helped out during the difficult year.

“COVID has affected us all in so many ways,” Lindberg told the Aldergrove Star. “Santa as asked me to find good boys and girls who have made a difference or taken the time to brighten the lives of others in the Aldergrove community.”

Titled “Santa’s Little Helpers Giving Contest,” Lindberg is asking for short stories telling him about how people helped someone during these troubling times.

“I am doing this promote love and spirit throughout Aldergrove,” he added. “This community has a lot to give and I am proud to be associated with it.”

READ MORE: Instead of a teddy bear toss, Vancouver Giants will hold a colouring contest

Participants must be between the ages of six and 18 and submissions must be received by Dec. 22.

People can email their story to claytonclindberg@gmail.com or drop it off at his office – 26641 Fraser Hwy.

“Don’t forget to include your name, age, telephone number, and address,” Lindberg noted.

He assured that the winning stories will receive a special gift from Santa.

