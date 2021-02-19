Aldergrove resident gifted Valentine’s care package from the community

‘Radio Brian,’ as he is commonly known, resides in assisted living and was given an array of treats

Dozens of Aldergrove residents gifted a Valentines care package full of chocolates to a well-known local, nicknamed ‘radio Brian.’ (Special to The Star)

From “Radio Brian” to the “gentleman that hangs around the downtown 7-11 store,” a well-known Aldergrove resident with many nicknames was gifted a care package for Valentines Day.

Now residing in an assisted living facility in Langley, Brenda Probert rallied Aldergrove residents to donate something using local Facebook groups.

”Everyone was so caring and giving. It’s wonderful to know people like this still exist,” Probert said. “I picked up the lovely gifts of warm blankets, throws, sweat pants, shirts, warm socks, chocolate, coco, crossword magazines, and many other things.”

Probert said she made a Valentine Card for Brian signed by all his close friends from Aldergrove.

Valorie York assisted in the collection by notifying friends and arranging a contact-less drop off at her house.

Everything was put away for 72 hours and sanitized with Lysol to ensure safety before delivery this past Monday.

“I was able to just go there to pick up everything, and deliver it the next day,” Probert added. “The staff at Evergreen were very compassionate and helpful. Brian had a very large smile on his face, and was grateful to everyone involved.”

The act of kindness was done because Probert said Brian loves his community very much and misses the people in it.

He recently had to move from his longtime home in Aldergrove; getting out to the community due to both his mobility and COVID-19 restrictions has made it difficult.

Probert said Brian has been a family friend that she had known for more than 50 years.

“Through the years we met Brian and I have always kept in touch with him, whether it was him stopping by, a phone call , at the Lugano Inn restaurant he used to work at, or a meal at the seniors center,” he explained.

Staff delivered the goodies to Brian who they described to be “all smiles” when he received the gift.

