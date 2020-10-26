Aldergrove resident wins legion’s national youth remembrance art contest

Shaelyn Lorensen’s work is now on display at the National War Museum in Ottawa

Aldergrove’s Shaelyn Lorensen won the 2019-2020 Youth Remembrance Contest with her artwork, held through the Legion National Foundation. (Robyn Lorensen/Special to The Star)

With artistry skills and a determination to encapsulate Canada’s Veterans, eighteen-year-old Aldergrove resident Shaelyn Lorensen decided to put pencil to paper; her efforts won the 2019-2020 Youth Remembrance Contest held through the Legion National Foundation.

Recently graduated, Lorensen completed the project while she was still a grade 12 student at Langley Christian School.

“I was inspired to make a piece that represented multiple aspects of what Remembrance Day is about,” Lorensen explained. “It includes people who served their country in the First and Second World Wars, as well as today’s Canadian soldiers and veterans.”

Lorensen was told about this contest by her art teacher at the time, who encouraged everyone in her class to make a Remembrance Day piece and enter.

“She was very supportive of me through this whole process,” Lorensen recalled.

The artwork features Canadian Veterans standing next to a young girl who Lorensen said “represents the future of Canadian remembrance.”

“I actually know two of the people in the drawing,” she added. “The girl in the front was my friend from art class and the modern soldier is a family friend who’s in the army reserves.”

Lorensen had done pen and pencil artwork before, but nothing as big or, in her words, important as this project.

She figured 40 hours of work went into making the picture.

Now, her hard work is being exhibited at the National War Museum in Ottawa.

“It is so awesome to think that I won a national contest for my work. When I was just starting, my friends and I joked about winning the national contest, but it wasn’t until I won the provincial contest that I actually considered it,” Lorensen said. “I’m so glad that I have an opportunity to honour those who have served Canada and protected the freedom of others in the past and present.”

She hopes it can be used to educate others about Canadian history and remind everyone of the sacrifices that have been made to benefit future generations.

”Remembrance Day is a time to remember the sacrifices that others have made for Canada during different times and wars where Canadians or their allies were at risk,” Lorensen explained. “Canadians from every walk of life that played a part in giving freedom to others should be remembered as the heroes that they were.”

The Legion National Foundation fosters initiatives that enhance the lives of Veterans who have served or continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

