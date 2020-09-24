Aldergrove residents help mark World Alzheimer’s Month

Two-part online discussion series open to anyone on Sept. 28 and 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time designated for pushing the global conversation about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias to the forefront.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. said they are working towards a vision of a province where people living with dementia are welcomed, supported and included – a truly dementia-friendly B.C.

People in Aldergrove who are affected by dementia are invited to attend a two-part online discussion series called Demystifying Advocacy on Sept. 28 and 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Free of charge and moderated by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s CEO Maria Howard, the series is an opportunity for residents to hear from dementia advocates as they share their stories and have frank conversations about what it takes to make change happen.

“Building a dementia-friendly province would be impossible without the tireless efforts of dementia advocates,” Howard said. “We want to celebrate their leadership and give people a chance to learn from them.”

READ MORE: Let Langley seniors centre do the cooking for Thanksgiving

Part one is called Changing Your Situation, and will explore advocating for individuals and members of their family.

Part two is called Changing the System, looking at how advocates raise their voices to help change policy and practice.

Until Sept. 30, people across B.C. can sign up for the Climb for Alzheimer’s hiking challenge and take to their local hiking trails to raise funds.

“By taking part in the Climb for Alzheimer’s, you’ll be supporting thousands of British Columbians on the dementia journey – and helping ensure that no one has to climb that mountain alone,” Howard said.

If anyone is living with dementia and wants to learn more about the disease or how they can get involved with the Alzheimer Society of B.C., call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also learn more at alzheimerbc.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveAlzheimer's DiseaseLangley