Aldergrove Rotarians ride to repair bikes

On May 30th, two Rotarians, Travis Strain and Andrew Brumby, will be putting their wheels to the pavement for a 100K + Century Ride.

These Road Warriors will be riding to generate funds for a service project being undertaken this summer by this up-and-coming Rotary Club.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset will be gathering gently used bikes in the community, fixing them up and giving them away to others in the community who need those bikes the most.

In 2019, the club collected and repaired 20 gently used bikes in the community and presented them to local families who could not afford one.

Brumby, the project leader is hoping to exceed that number this year, especially since the coronavirus forced the club to cancel the project in 2020.

The Century Ride will be 100 K+ through the Fraser Valley. Strain and Brumby need the public’s support with cash donations.

“We want to raise $500.00+ to repair those bikes. Our club members do the work for free, but our Century ride will help us raise funds for the parts we’ll need,” said Brumby. “Any funds over and above that will be used to help our other worthwhile Rotary projects. One that we are really excited about is our outdoor classroom project at Glenwood Elementary in South Langley.”

To donate to this project, go to the club’s website at langleycentralsunset.ca and click on the Bike Project link. Also, you can call to pledge your support as well.

To find out more or to donate contact Andrew Brumby or Travis Strain at info@langleycentralsunset.ca

