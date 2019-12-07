Aldergrove Rotary Club adds its annual twinkle to downtown

Its a yearly tradition for club members to oversee the Christmassy light fixtures going up

Seven members of the Aldergrove Rotary Club turned out in the early hours of Sunday (Dec. 1) to deck the downtown core with festive Christmas light decoration as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Fraser Highway’s annual light-up display “is one of the club’s contributions to the community’s Christmas festivities,” explained club communications director Janet Ingram.

“But it couldn’t happen without the help of Langley Township firefighters and Asplundh equipment and staff – who put the lights in place.”

This year, Township firefighters acted as traffic control while the light fixtures were installed amongst the downtown.

Deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson, a past Rotary president and current club member, was there to appreciate the work.

Walter Harder of Asplundh hoisted large candy-cane light fixtures with the help of club secretary George Bryce, and assistance from membership director Howie Vickberg.

This year, lights have been converted from incandescent to environmentally-friendly LED bulbs.

