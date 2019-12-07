Walter Harder of Asplundh hoists a large candy-cane light fixture from the arms of club secretary George Bryce, assisted by membership director Howie Vickberg, as Township Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson (club member and former president) watches. (Janet Ingram-Johnson photo)

Aldergrove Rotary Club adds its annual twinkle to downtown

Its a yearly tradition for club members to oversee the Christmassy light fixtures going up

Seven members of the Aldergrove Rotary Club turned out in the early hours of Sunday (Dec. 1) to deck the downtown core with festive Christmas light decoration as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Fraser Highway’s annual light-up display “is one of the club’s contributions to the community’s Christmas festivities,” explained club communications director Janet Ingram.

“But it couldn’t happen without the help of Langley Township firefighters and Asplundh equipment and staff – who put the lights in place.”

This year, Township firefighters acted as traffic control while the light fixtures were installed amongst the downtown.

Deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson, a past Rotary president and current club member, was there to appreciate the work.

Walter Harder of Asplundh hoisted large candy-cane light fixtures with the help of club secretary George Bryce, and assistance from membership director Howie Vickberg.

This year, lights have been converted from incandescent to environmentally-friendly LED bulbs.

RELATED: Aldergrove Rotarians raise $16,000 to fill local children’s backpacks

Previous story
Scrap metals and clunker cars can help fund Langley Pos-Abilities

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants fall to Spokane Chiefs

‘We are just having a tough time scoring right now’

VIDEO: Aldergrove chapter of Red Hat Society celebrates Christmas at Newlands

The group organizes one outing each month

Shortreed students and families treated to breakfast by teachers in Aldergrove

The Santa Breakfast is a festive annual tradition where kids get to meet Santa and eat flapjacks

What are Langley’s favourite Christmas traditions?

Share your family Christmas traditions with us for a special publication.

Langley firefighters bring Christmas cheer with Candy Cane Runs

Almost every hall in Langley is holding a Christmas outreach event

VIDEO: Brookswood lights up the night sky in Langley with family festivities

Local merchants organize annual holiday celebration

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

Most Read