Rotarian Larry McGuinness gave the first $1,500 – of a total $2,500 in grocery gift cards – to the Aldergrove Food Bank for local families on April 21. (Pauline Buck/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

A local chapter of an international service organization – Aldergrove Rotary Club – with its 40 dedicated members, has continued to give amidst an ongoing pandemic.

On April 21, Aldergrove Food Bank received a considerable donation from the Rotarians – who dug deep into their own pockets to pledge a total of $2,500 in Save-On-Foods and Otter Co-op gift cards to tackle local hunger amidst COVID-19.

Member Larry McGuinness was the bearer of the good news, handing 60, $25 vouchers to food bank managers Mary van Zuuk and Tannis Percival.

Van Zuuk began distributing the vouchers that same day, she said, with amounts given in proportion to the family size of clients.

“We are definitely all in this together,” McGuinness said to van Zuuk.

The remaining $1,000 will become available to give within a few weeks.

THIS MONTH: Aldergrove Rotarians have found a way to feed Starfish students at home

The gifts were from a U.S. $5,000 emergency grant that was recently split between the four Rotary Clubs of Langley – from a Rotary International District 5050 special fund. 

The amount raised by each club was matched, for a COVID-related cause they felt most pressing in their community.

McGuinness said the club’s immediate concern was the financial fallout of the pandemic.

“Specifically, providers who found themselves immediately off work and in need of extra assistance, right away,” he explained.

Families, both new to food bank assistance and regulars, will be able to shop locally, in addition to groceries they receive weekly from the non-profit.

RELATED: Rotarians honour Langley’s essential workers with Canadian flags

“And we chose to support two locals supermarkets that do a lot for our Starfish Backpack Program,” McGuinness added. 

During the regular school year, the club provides 60 children from four Aldergrove schools weekly backpacks of food.

Retailers Save-On-Foods and Otter Co-op provide a discount for food purchased for the kids, allowing Rotarians’ fundraising to go further.

In a span of five years, Aldergrove Rotarians have provided 10,000 backpacks to Aldergrove students, who are known to share the meals with family.

AldergroveCoronavirusRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Food Bank says more than 50 new families have joined since COVID-19 pandemic began

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Right lane is blocked

Realtors rally community together to feed Langley’s hungry

Two weekends in a row, a food drive will be held at Wolstencroft Realty to help Langley Food Bank

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

This year’s race suits the needs of those social distancing by allowing them to log their results online

New Aldergrove mall to begin taking shape ‘in a few weeks’ as church, food bank relocates

The Vineyard church and food bank will move down the road, making room for Janda’s sales centre

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Man who assaulted nurse in Abbotsford sentenced to three months in jail

Neale Heath used dumbbell to strike nurse in hospital last September

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours Mountie, victims killed in Nova Scotia shooting

First responders drove past BC RCMP memorial wall

Most Read