Fun fair had plenty of opportunity for students to win prizes. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove school brings community together for fun and games

Bouncy castle, cotton candy, and carnival games, all part of Friday’s Fun Fair festivities

No amount of drizzle could stop the excitement of family fest at the Aldergrove Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

President of the Aldergrove Community Association Cashmere Roder said planning of the event was in the works for “months,” and potentially having it in the rain was part of that plan.

“We just have a lot of tents,” Roder explained. “The Aldergrove Soccer Association have generously given us their ‘ginormous’ tents.”

Under the tents were clowns that twisted balloon animals into existence, facepainting, a 1920s photo booth, and live entertainment.

“Mr. Bubble is pretty amazing,” the president said laughing. “He is our awesome clown who is on his unicycle, he blows balloons, he is just hilarious.”

Roder also pointed to the different tents, where volunteers were entertaining patrons of the fest.

“The Elks are here, the Fraser Valley Adventist Academy have come with their tents,” she continued. “Their teenagers are volunteering to run all of our games, and all of our stations. It’s been really good so far.”

READ MORE: Shortreed Elementary school Aldergrove revives dollar sale fundraiser this Friday

Roder estimates that approximately 150 kids and their parents were in attendance for the four-hour mid-day event that took place in the plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

“Even though the weather is not great, people are still coming out and getting balloons and free giveaways, and the entire event is free, so we have lots of water and treats and snacks,” she continued.

This is the first year for the event, and Roder said the association wanted to host a free family event, that would cater to young families.

“We collaborated with the legion,” she explained. “So the legion had their block party on the Saturday, and we had the family fest on the Sunday.”

The Saturday festivities ran in the afternoon at the nearby Royal Canadian Legion, again with live entertainment, a kids’ corner, a beer garden, and a concession selling hamburgers and hotdogs.

Roder attributed the success of the events to the generosity of the community, where a free event like this could see plenty of community members enjoy it without breaking the bank.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and everyone that has donated and volunteered for our fun days event,” she said. “We didn’t really know what to expect and we were just kind of overwhelmed with the amount of support we were given by businesses.”

Roder said a lot of businesses donated money because the association does not have a budget for these type of events.

“Without the local community and businesses, we wouldn’t be able to do these,” she concluded, crediting Marie Gold with conceiving of the idea for the joint Fun Days.


laurice.gomes@aldergrovestar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveSchools

 

A young student playing a carnival game. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

Despite weather hiccups, the sun made a brief appearance making the fun fair all the more enjoyable for everyone. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

Some students from Shortreed Community School got to experience their first ever fun fair. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

A student trying his hand at putting. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

A student volunteer poses after working a 'fishing' game. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

The gymnasium was bustling with activity, as parents and children lined up for their turn in the bouncy castle. (Laurice Gomes/Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley agency that started out in a 1916 barn marks 50th anniversary

Just Posted

Bev Dornan chairs the LCSS board while Sanjeev Nand is the executive director. The organization started in 1971. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley agency that started out in a 1916 barn marks 50th anniversary

The 7 Generations Cup is a skateboarding competition that started on Friday, June 10. The ticketed event is scheduled to run until Sunday, June 12 at Langley Events Centre, and is open to the public. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Skateboarders flying from around the globe to Langley

Lily Stewart's best distance in the long jump was 5.01 meters. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Best of B.C.’s high school track athletes compete in Langley

Nurse Next Door is one of several local services that offer home medical and support care for seniors. Their local team operates out of distinctive pink cars. (Dave Polly/Special to Langley Advance Times)
SENIORS WEEK: Helping Langley’s elderly stay home longer