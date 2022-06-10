Aldergrove school brings community together for fun and games

No amount of drizzle could stop the excitement of family fest at the Aldergrove Plaza on Sunday afternoon.

President of the Aldergrove Community Association Cashmere Roder said planning of the event was in the works for “months,” and potentially having it in the rain was part of that plan.

“We just have a lot of tents,” Roder explained. “The Aldergrove Soccer Association have generously given us their ‘ginormous’ tents.”

Under the tents were clowns that twisted balloon animals into existence, facepainting, a 1920s photo booth, and live entertainment.

“Mr. Bubble is pretty amazing,” the president said laughing. “He is our awesome clown who is on his unicycle, he blows balloons, he is just hilarious.”

Roder also pointed to the different tents, where volunteers were entertaining patrons of the fest.

“The Elks are here, the Fraser Valley Adventist Academy have come with their tents,” she continued. “Their teenagers are volunteering to run all of our games, and all of our stations. It’s been really good so far.”

Roder estimates that approximately 150 kids and their parents were in attendance for the four-hour mid-day event that took place in the plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

“Even though the weather is not great, people are still coming out and getting balloons and free giveaways, and the entire event is free, so we have lots of water and treats and snacks,” she continued.

This is the first year for the event, and Roder said the association wanted to host a free family event, that would cater to young families.

“We collaborated with the legion,” she explained. “So the legion had their block party on the Saturday, and we had the family fest on the Sunday.”

The Saturday festivities ran in the afternoon at the nearby Royal Canadian Legion, again with live entertainment, a kids’ corner, a beer garden, and a concession selling hamburgers and hotdogs.

Roder attributed the success of the events to the generosity of the community, where a free event like this could see plenty of community members enjoy it without breaking the bank.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and everyone that has donated and volunteered for our fun days event,” she said. “We didn’t really know what to expect and we were just kind of overwhelmed with the amount of support we were given by businesses.”

Roder said a lot of businesses donated money because the association does not have a budget for these type of events.

“Without the local community and businesses, we wouldn’t be able to do these,” she concluded, crediting Marie Gold with conceiving of the idea for the joint Fun Days.



