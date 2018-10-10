Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

A few years of planning and fundraising paid off as Shortreed Elementary cut the ribbon and excited students rushed on to their new playground on Tuesday, October 9.

The opening included members of the school’s Parents’ Advisory Council (PAC) executive: Jodi Siglic, Cashmere Roder and Laura Wheway, along with Mayor Jack Froese, Councillor Bob Long, Vice Principal Mark Touzeau, and key people and business people who donated funds to help make it happen.

The school was about halfway to their target funds last year when the Ministry of Education made the decision to provide funds for a few playgrounds in the province. With this provincial funding help, the school was able to move forward and order and plan the new structure.

The previous playground structure had been deemed unsafe and was dismantled some time ago, while fundraising efforts were undertaken for the new structures.

Many volunteers came together in the rain a few weeks ago to install the playground but they still needed to add wood chips and get the final inspections.

The school’s PAC still has some funds left and they will be looking to add a few smaller structures to the new and existing playgrounds.

Previous story
Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Just Posted

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Faith-based university and Basketball BC co-host leadership ‘superconference.’

Aldergrove pensioner ‘Feels the Love’

Lennox and Gandy Installations provide free furnace to senior who is battling lung cancer

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C.’s veteran licence plates to remain military only

RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program

B.C. pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage

The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Most Read