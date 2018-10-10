Aldergrove school opens new playground

A few years of planning and fundraising paid off as Shortreed Elementary cut the ribbon and excited students rushed on to their new playground on Tuesday, October 9.

The opening included members of the school’s Parents’ Advisory Council (PAC) executive: Jodi Siglic, Cashmere Roder and Laura Wheway, along with Mayor Jack Froese, Councillor Bob Long, Vice Principal Mark Touzeau, and key people and business people who donated funds to help make it happen.

The school was about halfway to their target funds last year when the Ministry of Education made the decision to provide funds for a few playgrounds in the province. With this provincial funding help, the school was able to move forward and order and plan the new structure.

The previous playground structure had been deemed unsafe and was dismantled some time ago, while fundraising efforts were undertaken for the new structures.

Many volunteers came together in the rain a few weeks ago to install the playground but they still needed to add wood chips and get the final inspections.

The school’s PAC still has some funds left and they will be looking to add a few smaller structures to the new and existing playgrounds.