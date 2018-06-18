Aldergrove Secondary holds first ‘Grad Walk’

Grad students greeted by Parkside and Shortreed Elementary and Betty Gilbert Middle Schools

All 151 graduates of Aldergrove Community Secondary School participated in the first-ever Grad Walk held in Aldergrove.

The grad students were bussed to the Parkside and Shortreed Elementary and Betty Gilbert Middle Schools on Thursday afternoon, where they walked through the schools’ halls and were greeted by the students as they passed by.

Many of the grads had previously attended one or more of the three schools in their younger years.

It was the first Grad Walk held by ACSS, although it has become a tradition recently at other Langey high schools.

