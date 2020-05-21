Aldergrove senior’s centre providing warm meals to community during COVID given a $600 break

Rotary Club covered costs for new take-out containers, providing more meals to local seniors at home

Local generosity has provided a bit of a reprieve from financial worries for an Aldergrove senior’s centre providing low-cost, warm meals to to its members during the pandemic.

Aldergrove Rotary Club recently donated $600 to Aldergrove Seniors and Veterans Society May 7, for the purchase of cardboard take-out containers.

“We did this to ensure that good quality meals continue to be available for Aldergrove seniors at reasonable prices,” Rotary president Pauline Buck said.

For four decades now, the seniors and veterans society has been providing low-cost, home-style lunches with afternoon socials for those 55 and older in the community.

With a hall and kitchen located at 27247 Fraser Hwy., prior to COVID-19, the society made up of 90 seniors was open five days a week.

Seniors would pop by a variety of professionally prepared lunch and mingle with friends.

President Kay Jewell estimates upwards of 40 seniors would arrive at 10 a.m. for the meal, card games, bingo, and socializing.

“We never knew how many would come but we were always ready with lunches,” Jewell elaborated.

For some members, she said, one lunch was enough to extend into two meals and eliminate the work of cooking that day.

But the pandemic has changed everything – including where seniors are eating their food.

In these times, there has been no lively banter bellowing over a warm meal. No cheering over a bingo game won.

Seniors – a population at high risk for dire effects from contracting COVID – have been isolated in their homes.

That said, the centre hours have been cut to Tuesday and Fridays for meal pick ups only.

Seniors must now call ahead to reserve their meal, which costs $8, and take it away to eat at home.

Seniors centre predicts future financial struggles

The society is worried about its future, its president admitted.

Historically, the society’s costs have been subsidized by BC Gaming, partially funded by $20 annual membership fees.

But with the pandemic’s closure of B.C. casinos it’s expected that funding to the centre will be pulled, she said.

If the centre’s costs not covered, the president worries, the society may be forced to hike up their meal prices.

“We are trying our best to keep costs as low as possible for our seniors,” Jewell emphasized.

“Until we can’t do it any longer, we will continue to provide much-needed meals to these seniors.”

Cheryl Clark, a former professional caterer, has continued to prepare and provide the food.

Her daily menu includes ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, and carrots, with lemon snow for dessert. Other afternoons, it’s roast beef and chicken with all the trimmings.

Frozen dinners, $5, such as lasagna or meat loaf, and homemade soups, $3, are also available at the centre.

– With files from Pauline Buck

