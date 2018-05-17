KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Diane Robinson of Langley RCMP’s crime prevention section told an attentive audience how they can recognize scams and other fraudulent activity before they become victims.

Aldergrove Seniors’ Fair a success

Hundreds turn out to hear of services available to seniors in community

Hundreds of guests packed the Aldergrove Legion Hall on Thursday for the first-ever Seniors’ Fair in this community.

A wide variety of private and public services provided information from their booths and the guest speakers talked about everything from wills to crime prevention.

Guests browsed the booths, where the different service providers answered questions and talked about everything from in-home care and care homes to hearing aids and social services and events in the community.

Speakers also took to the podium to talk about age-related topics such as wills and estate planning, and how to recognize fraudulent activities that target the vulnerable.

Judging by the turnout this event was well-received by seniors in Aldergrove and should become a regular event in the community’s calendar.

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Members of the Langley Senior Housing Committee continue to advocate for improvements to rental housing options for the community’s more vulnerable such as senior citizens.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Karen Long and Shirley Stewart of the Langley Volunteers Bureau with Aldergrove Community Policing’s Cpl. Kurt Neuman at the Aldergrove Seniors’ Fair.

