Aldergrove seniors hall celebrates grand re-opening

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO A delicious buffet lunch was provided at the grand re-opening of the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society Hall on August 23.

Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society served up a delicious brunch and some fine entertainment at the grand re-opening of their hall and kitchen on Thursday.

Special guests and dignitaries such as Mayor Jack Froese and Councillor Petrina Arnason and Aldergrove IDA Pharmacy staff mingled with the guests who packed the hall, and shared their praise of the volunteer-run society.

The major kitchen renovations were funded by a federal New Horizons grant but much of the operations of the hall would not be possible without the volunteers who do more than their share.

As Mayor Froese noted, “Your great community spirit at this hall is valued.”

Guests lined up for the buffet, which offered a great variety of cooked meats and potatoes, sandwiches and salads, prepared in the new kitchen by chef Cheryl Clark.

Normally, the hall offers a different lunch menu every Tuesday to Friday between 11:30 and 12:30, at a cost of $7 member or $8 non-member. Following lunch, games such as card bingo and dominoes are played. Membership is $20 per year.

After Thursday’s dinner the members of the Fung Loy Kok Taoist Tai Chi group demonstrated the graceful exercise that has become extremely popular among senior citizens.

More than 20 Aldergrove members meet weekly at the Aldergrove OAP Hall for the two-hour Tai Chi sessions every Wednesday morning.

Leader Kristy Wolfe noted that the beginner classes start up again on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 273rd Street. It is open to all ages, with beginner sessions starting from $30 per child monthly, $60 per student monthly or senior and $70 per adult monthly. A four-month package is available at $40, $135 and $175, respectively.

The Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society hall is located at 27247 Fraser Hwy. and messages can be left at 604-856-3271.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO A Taoist Tai Chi demonstration was provided at the grand re-opening of the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society Hall on August 23.