Aldergrove seniors hall kitchen renovated

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO President Kay Jewell, chef Cheryl Clark and volunteer Jeanne Gurney are working on the newly renovated kitchen at the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society hall on Fraser Hwy.

The Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society hall is up and running again this week, serving lunches and offering social gatherings.

The hall was closed for a few weeks while contractors installed new kitchen cabinets and countertops, and society volunteers reorganized the kitchenwares and food stocks. The new counters were installed with the funding of a new Horizons grant.

During that time the popular card games were rescheduled for the Lion’s Grove hall on 273 Street, but the society’s hundred members are looking forward to the re-opening of the kitchen and its schedule of hot lunches

Prepared by chef Cheryl Clark, the lunches are served Tuesdays to Fridays between 11:30 and 12:30 p.m. The cost is $7 for members, $8 for non-members, and the free activities start at 1 p.m.

The lunch menus are varied and posted monthly, offering something different every day, from paprika chicken to quiches, pork roast to perogies, and more.

The games schedule is card bingo on Tuesdays, fun day on Wednesdays, dominoes on Thursdays and card bingo again on Fridays.

There are also other seasonal events such as flu shots, income tax filing assistance, and Christmas dinners.

One very special event is coming up on Thursday, August 16 when Aldergrove pioneer Maudie McPherson celebrates her 101st birthday, alongside her best friend Vera Banner, who celebrates her 91st birthday. That will be a very special lunch date and is sure to pack the hall with their many friends and family members, with a menu featuring Maudie’s favorite, pork roast.

It will be followed the next Thursday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the lunch features a grand re-opening party.

Special events will include a tai chi demonstration, live music and a free luncheon buffet. Guests will meet local dignitaries and have an opportunity to find out details about the weekly activities at the all, and make new friends.

A very special event will take place during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, when the hall will host an early bird breakfast for car enthusiasts.

“Through John Jackman, a Cruise-In supporter, we’ve planned to serve the breakfast for the car show exhibitors who have to be there first thing in the morning to get their cars in the car show,” said president Kay Jewell. “We’re very excited to be part of this event.”

Other community events of interest include the pot luck dinner hosted by the Aldergrove OAP Hall on 273rd Street on August 26 at 5 p.m., and the Lion’s Grove hall spaghetti dinner the next evening, August 27 at 6 p.m., also on 273rd Street.

The Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society hall is located at 27247 Fraser Hwy. and they welcome the public to drop in any Tuesday to Friday after 11 a.m. to find out more about the activities and join the society. Annual membership dues are $20.

The hall can be reached at phone 604-856-3271 or via email to avass01@telus.net