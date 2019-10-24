Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

A popular Aldergrove shopping centre will host a Halloween hunt of epic proportions this Saturday.

For its second year in a row, Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre management and tenants will host four hours of free family fun at 26310 Fraser Hwy. starting 11 a.m.

At the first stop – a tent in the parking lot beside Bosley’s and Boston Pizza – kids will receive maps with instructions on how best to hunt through stores, collecting stamps and treats from those inside.

Children and families are encouraged to wear their costumes while they hunt.

Families will be entered in a draw to win sponsored prizes after the hunt – including boots from Mark’s Wearhouse, gift cards from Aldergrove Optometry, Sabil Insurance, and gift baskets from Bosley’s and Save-On-Foods.

Names for such prizes will be drawn at 2:45 p.m. at the main tent.

And for those who just want to hang around there will be face painting, balloon animals, popcorn, crafts, colouring, and other activities.

New this year – a pop-up “Great Pumpkin” escape room, themed after Charlie Brown in the Peanuts comic strip. There, families can try their hand at cracking the code and breaking out from the pumpkin.

The event is hosted by the management and tenants of the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, with the help of Finer Details Event Planning.

 

