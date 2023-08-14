Aldergrove singer’s first Langley RibFest performance on Saturday

Alyssa Nielsen goes on stage at 5:35 p.m. before Elvis tribute singer Steve Elliot

Aldergrove singer Alyssa Nielsen is one of the many local performers of this year’s entertainment line up for RibFest.

For its sixth annual event, RibFest is featuring popular ribbers and local entertainers for the three-day event. The annual festival draws thousands of people from across the Lower Mainland each year since it started in 2018.

Nielsen began singing when she was only four years old and by age 11 she was performing professionally.

“I recorded for the first time in a studio and found an instant love of performing on the stage to a live audience. I loved the way it made me feel and how I could see it made others feel too,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

This year is Nielsen’s first time performing at RibFest. She was invited by her friend and World Class Elvis tribute singer Steve Elliot to take the stage for 30 minutes before his own show.

With her time on stage, Nielsen plans to bring the audience back in time through songs of 1970’s icons like ABBA and Fleetwood Mac.

“I have a deep love for this music from my childhood, and I was also a lead for 10 years in the incomparable ABBA tribute (ABRA Cadabra),” she said.

Nielsen and Elliot perform on Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 5:35 p.m.

“Singing is a very comforting way for me to connect with my inner self and to help others do the same. Whether a person needs to feel joy or sadness or inspiration, I can help them do that,” Nielsen shared.

“It gives me a beautiful opportunity for self expression with my voice and my body.”

Nielsen added that her singing has given her the opportunity to support families going through difficult life experiences as well as several charities including Make A Wish Foundation, Canuck’s Autism Network, and The Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

After RibFest, she hopes to release another album and possibly return to acting in film and television. This year she plans to publish some of her written fiction work.

She will also be performing at wedding anniversaries, vintage car clubs, seniors residences, and her monthly children’s story time at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in White Rock. Later this year, she will be helping organize the Aldergrove Christmas parade and play Mrs. Claus.

Nielsen has two albums recorded, a top 20 single on Canadian Country Radio, and has been nominated for BCCMA Horizon Award, Best Single and Best Female Vocalist.

RibFest runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19. On Sunday, Aug. 20, it runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, people can visit ribfestlangley.com.

READ MORE: RibFest Langley includes adventure zone for this year’s festival

RELATED: Arts Alive Festival makes dream come true for one Langley artist

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsFestivalFoodLangleyLive music