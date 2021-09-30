Aldergrove sisters bring the treat to trick or treating

Customized balloon pops are an option for kids who can’t go door to door

Each balloon pop takes 30 minutes to create which, doesn’t include buying the treats inside. (Jaspreet Toor/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Two Aldergrove sisters are hand making a spooky treat.

In February 2019, Jaspreet and Priya Toor started a balloon and party decor business. Creating balloon backdrops, bouquets and garlands.

During the pandemic, Jaspreet and Priya Toor wanted to come up with a fun idea to keep kids in the Halloween spirit despite COVID-19 restrictions and came up with a new project last October.

“Because of the pandemic and no kids being able to trick or treat, we decided to do the balloon pops so they still have a fun way to receive candies and gifts even though they can’t go door to door,” said Jaspreet.

Last year, they made a total of 50 balloon pops, each one sold for $55.

Even though COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened and trick or treating is a go for 2021, they have decided to make the balloon pops again this year.

After posting photos of last years spooky treat on Facebook, they received more than 50 comments in the first few hours and lots of orders.

Each balloon pop contains assorted candy, an activity book, a stuffed animal, and a custom Starbucks kids cup with a name along with Halloween themed characters.

Each balloon pop is completely customizable, from the look of the balloon to the candies inside the balloon and everything in between.

If customers have specific dietary needs or just want to put something in the balloon, the girls do the shopping for them.

Each balloon pop takes 30 minutes to make, that includes blowing up the balloon, stuffing the balloon, writing a message and typing it up which, the girls do by themselves.

People can add their own items to the balloon pop, and for that the Toor sisters are giving Aldergrove residents a special price of $30. Any orders with two or more balloon pops get a discount depending on how much the order is customized.

Jaspreet said they are working to get orders in by Oct. 10 out to customers for Halloween. People can put their balloon pop order in on Instagram @whatspopinc.

