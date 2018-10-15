Submitted Photo Aldergrove Rotarian Pauline Buck with Jazz Pilots for Kids representatives Gerry Chernochan and Darren Chambers.

Aldergrove Starfish program gets boost

Jazz Pilots for Kids donates $4,871 for after-school food program

At the Friday, Oct. 12 Aldergrove Rotary Club meeting two members from the Jazz Pilots for Kids program presented a cheque for $4,871 in support of the Starfish Backpack Program.

Jazz Airlines Captain Gerry Chernochan said Jazz Pilots Association works as a charity within Canada to help children in need across the country. This is the second major donation Jazz Pilots has made to the Aldergrove Starfish Program. Last year their support enabled Starfish to expand to a fourth school.

This donation will provide weekend backpacks of food for nine hungry kids in Aldergrove for the school year.

Currently the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack program supports 60 children in need at three elementary schools and one middle school. All of the Starfish packs are donated by individuals and organizations in the community.

Pauline Buck, who has been involved with Aldergrove Starfish since its inception three years ago, said, “We are grateful for Jazz Pilots’ continued support and also for the generous donations from the many organizations and individuals in Aldergrove who help keep this much-needed program alive.”

Donations can be made online at www.aldergrovestarfish.ca or by mailing a cheque to the Aldergrove Starfish program partner Encompass Support Services Society, 20618 Eastleigh Crescent, Langley, BC, V3A 4C4. Be sure to mark “For Starfish” on your cheque.

