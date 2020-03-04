Aldergrove student bakers raise $1,000 for Canuck Place children’s hospice

It was their second cause for cookies sold Aldergrove Credit Union branches on Feb. 27

Aldergrove Credit Union community branch manager, Michelle Burrows, was there to help sell student’s cookies to visitors, as part of a Cookie Day fundraiser for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. (Alicia Kear/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Cookies at the Aldergrove Credit Union sold much longer than Cookie Day, a yearly fundraising date encouraged by Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Not only did they sell treats on Thursday, Feb. 27, but the Aldergrove ACU branch continued fundraising well into Friday.

The cookies, which came in varieties including gingersnap, chocolate chip, red velvet, double chocolate, oreo-filled, and others, were the ingenuity of Aldergrove Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle School students.

Grade 9 and 10 students visited the Aldergrove branch on Cookie Day to see their work on display.

Grade 7 through 10 students both started and finished baking their sweet offerings in two-hour blocks Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Home economics teacher, Alicia Kear, was proud of the group’s undertaking – with a result of over 800 cookies sold at ACU branches for children’s hospice care.

“To extend that generosity beyond themselves and beyond their own group is really a big deal,” Kear explained.

Over $700 was raised from cookie purchases at the Aldergrove community credit union branch for the Canuck Place Children’s Hospice David Lede House in Abbotsford.

Other ACU branches raised more than $1,000 collectively, as of Tuesday.

There, children living with life-threatening illnesses receive care through outpatient programs and two inpatient hospice locations with 13 patient beds and eight family suites.

As well, parents are given more time to focus on connecting with their child, emphasized Canuck Place coordinator Chantelle Bowles.



