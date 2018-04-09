Aldergrove Summer Farmers’ Market returns June 3

Features fresh Fraser Valley veggies, fruit, jams and baking, plus B.C. artisans

Aldergrove Summer Farmers’ Market returns on Sunday, June 3.

The market features fresh Fraser Valley veggies, fruit, jams and baking, plus B.C. artisans’ hand-made soaps, clothes and designer jewelry.

Entertainment will include country and contemporary music.

It takes place every Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3 to September 2, at 26607 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove.

Organizer Malcolm Weatherston is now accepting new vendors for the 2018 season. Call 604-728-2080 or email info@aldergrovefarmersmarket.com

See website: http://www.aldergrovefarmersmarket.com