Aldergrove Summer Farmers’ Market returns June 3

Aldergrove Summer Farmers’ Market returns on Sunday, June 3.
The market features fresh Fraser Valley veggies, fruit, jams and baking, plus B.C. artisans’ hand-made soaps, clothes and designer jewelry.
Entertainment will include country and contemporary music.
It takes place every Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3 to September 2, at 26607 Fraser Hwy., Aldergrove.
Organizer Malcolm Weatherston is now accepting new vendors for the 2018 season. Call 604-728-2080 or email info@aldergrovefarmersmarket.com
See website: http://www.aldergrovefarmersmarket.com