Aldergrove teen earns Jodi Steeves Kindness Award and the $1,000 that goes with it

Calvin Singh heared about the Jodi Steeves Kindness Award from a career counsellor at school and decided to submit an essay.

His submission earned 17-year-old Aldergrove Community Secondary School student the $1,000 scholarship to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact it has on daily life.

“I believe I was chosen for this scholarship because of my strong sense of self awareness or, in other words, my emotional intelligence,” Singh explained. “From a young age I developed this strength which has allowed me to notice when others are down or sad and may need some advice or simply someone to listen to their story. With that said, I have portrayed these actions all through out high school to help others around me.”

The scholarship award’s namesake, Aldergrove Business Association president and RE/MAX realtor Jodi Steeves, said this year presented a tough choice as there were several essays that were very touching.

“Calvin stood out because he’s been through a lot and realizes how big of an impact one single person can have in your life,” Steeves told The Aldergrove Star. “A simple kind gesture can sometimes change your whole day. Wishing Calvin all the successes in his new adventures.”

This was the second annual kindness scholarship awarded, and it’s something Steeves assured will be an annual fixture come grad time.

Singh said he will put the money towards his dreams of becoming a physiotherapist.

“I plan on pursuing my bachelors of kinesiology at the University of Calgary,” he noted.

Singh was thankful for the award, but added Aldergrove means a lot to him because it’s where he grew up and developed the skills that likely earned him the prize.

“It’s all I have ever known. All my firsts play out in this city, ranging from my first goal in hockey, first friend and first scholarship just to name a few,” Singh said. “With that said, Aldergrove has helped mould the individual I am today, therefore this city has a special place in my heart.”

AldergroveScholarships