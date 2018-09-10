Aldergrove Telephone Museum re-opens

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Alder Grove Heritage Society volunteers June Willson and Bob Long welcome visitors and volunteers to the Telephone Museum.

With the help of a team of volunteers the Alder Grove Heritage Society has re-opened the Telephone Museum and Community Archives.

The historic building at 3190 272nd Street houses a myriad of vintage and antique telephones and equipment as well as a collection of archives, including back issues of The Aldergrove Star newspaper dating back to 1958.

The musem had languished in recent months due to the serious illness that has made volunteer curator Erik Simonsen unable to attend to the care of the building.

Volunteers from the society have stepped in to clean up the dust that had gathered and make the museum visitor friendly. June Willson has done an especially good job of attending to the janitorial needs of the building, and is among the volunteers who will be opening the museum to the public.

The museum was open Saturday for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and Bob Long noted that there was a good number of people who dropped in for a visit down memory lane.

The phone line has also been reactivated: call 604-857-0555 to leave messages, which will promptly be returned.