KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Alder Grove Heritage Society volunteers June Willson and Bob Long welcome visitors and volunteers to the Telephone Museum.

Aldergrove Telephone Museum re-opens

The historic building at 3190 272nd Street houses a myriad of vintage and antique phones

With the help of a team of volunteers the Alder Grove Heritage Society has re-opened the Telephone Museum and Community Archives.

The historic building at 3190 272nd Street houses a myriad of vintage and antique telephones and equipment as well as a collection of archives, including back issues of The Aldergrove Star newspaper dating back to 1958.

The musem had languished in recent months due to the serious illness that has made volunteer curator Erik Simonsen unable to attend to the care of the building.

Volunteers from the society have stepped in to clean up the dust that had gathered and make the museum visitor friendly. June Willson has done an especially good job of attending to the janitorial needs of the building, and is among the volunteers who will be opening the museum to the public.

The museum was open Saturday for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and Bob Long noted that there was a good number of people who dropped in for a visit down memory lane.

The phone line has also been reactivated: call 604-857-0555 to leave messages, which will promptly be returned.

Previous story
VIDEO: attendance up at Langley Cruise-In
Next story
Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

Just Posted

Each pint sends donation to Langley firefighters’ charity

The Oak and Thorne will be donating money from a “firefighters tap” at the bar.

VIDEO: Langley singer brings home national country music bling

Walnut Grove superstar Dallas Smith earned male artist and video of the year titles at the CCMAs.

2018 Aldergrove Cruise-In a success: PHOTOS

Perfect weather conditions brought out the vehicles and the crowds

Aldergrove Kodiaks take 4-2 win

Defeating Ridge Meadows Flames at Planet Ice in PJHL game 2

Langley trustee candidate contested Dragon’s Den

Brent Larsen is a local business owner now running for office.

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Aldergrove Telephone Museum re-opens

The historic building at 3190 272nd Street houses a myriad of vintage and antique phones

Canadian Armed Forces prepare to leave B.C. after wildfires

About 100 personnel will stay in southern B.C. to help with a fire near Princeton

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Star Calendar of Events

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Aldergrove soccer gets their kicks in

Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read