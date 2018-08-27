Aldergrove Terry Fox Run returns Sept. 16

Join the Terry Fox Run and help outrun cancer in your community

submitted photo Fiona Stevens, a special education assistant at Betty Gilbert middle school, organized a team of 22 students who cheered the 2017 Terry Fox Run participants as they ran, walked, strolled, pedaled, or whatever method of transportation they chose, from the starting line at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

“I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to,” are the words spoken by a true Canadian hero.

Terry Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer. He sought to reach out to every corner of Canada, and beyond, when he embarked on his Marathon of Hope.

Terry Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight on one leg.

He did this to raise awareness of the need for cancer research funding. When his own cancer spread, Terry was forced to stop running, but his journey and his dream to find a cure for cancer lives on.

This year marks the 38th annual Terry Fox Run and organizers invite you to join the Aldergrove community to help keep Terry’s message alive.

This year’s event takes place at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on the National Run Day, Sunday, Sept. 16. Aldergrove’s registration opens at 9 a.m. and the event commences at 10 a.m.

Participants can run, walk, bike and blade, and have the option of 2, 5, and 10 km distances. By joining, you will be an integral part of carrying Terry’s torch and helping your community contribute to the $750 million already raised for cancer research worldwide.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Aldergrove since 1991,” praises Donna White, British Columbia and Yukon Provincial Director. “An astounding $78,000 has been raised at the Aldergrove run for innovative cancer research.”

The runs are a non-competitive, all-inclusive, family oriented activity in which participants can run, walk, or ride. Registration is by donation and there is no minimum pledge amount.

Participants have the option to be recognized as a corporate team, individual participants, or even a member of “Terry’s Team” of cancer survivors. Every participant is a special part of the cause, as living proof that cancer research saves lives.

“If you’ve given a dollar, you are part of the Marathon of Hope.”

Terry Fox taught us that every contribution matters. Come out as a participant or volunteer to support a truly grassroots organization and help us continue to work together to outrun cancer.

To register, volunteer or for more information, please contact: The Terry Fox Foundation, BC & Yukon 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org/. The website is http://www.terryfox.org/