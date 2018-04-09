Aldergrove to host Country Car Show

Vintage Car Club of Canada hosting the sixth annual Country Car Show on Sunday, April 29

The sixth annual Country Car Show is coming to Aldergrove at the end of April.

The Central Fraser Valley Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada are hosting the sixth annual Country Car Show on Sunday, April 29. With the support of Darren Jones, the Aldergrove Secondary School automotive teacher, the event takes place at the school’s parking lot, 26850 29th Ave.

The theme is ‘Celebrating Youth & the Automobile” and will feature youth displays of special automobiles and related items.

There will be food available along with entertainment and dash plaques for the winners. Registration takes place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $10 entry fees for exhibitors.

Organizers are looking for a few parking volunteers too.

For information call Fraser Field at 604-556-9571, John Jackman at 604-996-5646 or Darren Jones at 604-999-8453.

Previous story
Darlene Sherwin: Environmental volunteer going strong after 20 years
Next story
Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

Just Posted

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

VIDEO: Langley shelter takes in unwanted kittens Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society is hosting its fifth annual Kitten Roundup event this weekend.

Police issue portrait of armed suspect who surprised homeowner

Have you seen this man?

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Two dead in Surrey house fire where ‘medical marijuana licence in effect,’ officials say

Fire in Tynehead area ‘accidental, related to electrical equipment’ in the marijuana operation

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges

Congregation informed Sunday of arrest of Main Street Church’s executive pastor

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

Most Read