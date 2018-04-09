Aldergrove to host Country Car Show

Vintage Car Club of Canada hosting the sixth annual Country Car Show on Sunday, April 29

The sixth annual Country Car Show is coming to Aldergrove at the end of April.

The Central Fraser Valley Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada are hosting the sixth annual Country Car Show on Sunday, April 29. With the support of Darren Jones, the Aldergrove Secondary School automotive teacher, the event takes place at the school’s parking lot, 26850 29th Ave.

The theme is ‘Celebrating Youth & the Automobile” and will feature youth displays of special automobiles and related items.

There will be food available along with entertainment and dash plaques for the winners. Registration takes place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $10 entry fees for exhibitors.

Organizers are looking for a few parking volunteers too.

For information call Fraser Field at 604-556-9571, John Jackman at 604-996-5646 or Darren Jones at 604-999-8453.