Aldergrove to host Seniors’ Tea

Opportunities to learn, stay active, interact with friends, and meet new people are being specially offered to those aged 50-plus.

Seniors’ Week is June 1 to 7, and the Township of Langley is celebrating with a number of free events and activities at its recreation centres and facilities, and with free seminars to encourage local businesses to be age-friendly.

“Seniors play a vital role in our community and this is a wonderful opportunity to recognize them and everything they contribute,” said Township recreation programmer Jennifer Achterholt. “This is a chance to try something different, get involved, and hopefully discover a new favourite activity.”

All Seniors’ Week activities offered by the Township of Langley are provided free of charge through Active Legacy Passes. The passes, a legacy of the Langley 2014 BC Seniors Games, are currently available to be picked up by residents aged 50-plus at any Township community, cultural, or recreation centre.

During Seniors’ Week, seniors can simply drop in to the activities, which are listed in the accompanying Active Legacy Pass brochure. Activities included in the pass include swimming and aquafit classes, walking tours for people and dogs, weight room orientation, tennis, horseshoes, and fitness classes for those with arthritis.

Special programs will also be offered through the pass, including the Walk, Talk Tour, where seniors can find out what is happening in their local community and recreation centre on Friday, June 1, 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre.

“This is a great session for seniors looking to get more involved or active, who may be interested in volunteer opportunities, swimming, staying fit, or looking for a recreation program,” Achterholt said. “Join us for this orientation session, which includes a tour of W.C. Blair, along with information on recreation and volunteer opportunities.”

On Monday, June 4, two events will be held for seniors interested in the great outdoors.

The Let’s Dig it Seniors’ Gardening Club will give participants a chance to roll up their sleeves, get dirty, and get moving through digging, planting, and gardening. The event takes place 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Langley Demonstration Garden, in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. Tips, cuttings, seeds, and ideas for successful gardening will also be shared. The Club is offered in partnership with the Langley Environmental Partners Society and all gardening levels are welcome.

Also on June 4, from 1 to 2 p.m., seniors can discover the power of pollinators when it comes to growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers, and what to grow to attract and support them throughout the year. Pollinator Power will be held at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre.

One of the highlights of Seniors’ Week is the annual Seniors’ Tea. Featuring entertainment, dancing, and light refreshments, the tea will be held Tuesday, June 5, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre. Registration is required; call 604-533-6144.

For more information on Langley Township’s Seniors’ Week activities and the Active Legacy Pass, visit tol.ca/events.

During the week, local businesses can learn more about the value of being inclusive and accessible to people of all ages by registering to attend one of two free age- and dementia-friendly awareness seminars. In a community where 37 per cent of the population is aged 50-plus, businesses can learn how taking small steps can make a big difference.

As part of its “Age-friendly Business is Good Business” initiative, the Township has partnered with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to promote business success and community inclusiveness through the two breakfast seminars. Guest speaker Heather Cowie of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. will share valuable tips and information with business owners on Wednesday, June 6, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre in Murrayville, and again on Thursday, June 7, 7 to 9 a.m., at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Walnut Grove. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by emailing invest@tol.ca.