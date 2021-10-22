Aldergrove women shedding light on seed saving

Last class on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An Aldergrove farm is teaching the community the importance of saving seeds, while gardening.

Early Bird Family Farm, is hosting an event to enlighten people on the way saving seeds, is saving the environment.

Barb Pearson, owner, said she started gardening and, advocating for seed waste, in 2018.

“There weren’t many ways people could learn about the affect of seed waste, it’s a critical issue all around the world. People need to be saving their seeds, but they don’t know it,” said Pearson.

Seed saving is the practice of saving seeds from vegetables, grain, herbs, and flowers for use from year to year.

Additionally, seed saving has also been shown to have a positive impact on the ecosystem, since these plants provide food to beetles, butterflies, and bees.

“This is a huge movement, that the average Joe wouldn’t know about unless you do your research,” she said.

Pearson explained, many farmers in the Lower Mainland have started saving seeds as well.

“There’s all kinds of people who have joined this movement of seed saving, but it’s mostly people who farm, not a regular person,” she said.

Pearson wanted to share what she knew about seed saving with her community which, is when she decided to start a seed saving class at her farm.

Last year, was the first year Pearson taught the class.

“It became really popular, fast, people are really responding to it,” she said.

Pearson said, people need to understand the language of plants.

“People walk into the local grocery store, and buy seeds, or food not knowing that those seeds and, that food isn’t as good as the ones they can be growing themselves. If seeds can’t ship in a truck or a container, they get disposed of by the big grocery stores, but there are little guys like me around saving the seeds, and doing what we can to help the world,” added Pearson.

She explained, if someone were to save their seeds in B.C., and sell them to someone else in California, the seed would adjust to the climate and continue to grow food.

During the class, people are taught the best types of seeds to save, that will grow the best food.

As the weather changes, gardeners are putting their tools down for the season, it’s a perfect time to save seeds for next year.

“Save the seed, grow the food, it’s revolutionary,” said Pearson.

The last class is on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for $35 which, includes loads of seed, Pearson has been collecting for people to take home.

“I’m a women with a mission, and people are going gang busters over it,” she said.

people interested in the class, can register online.

