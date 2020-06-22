Aldergrove’s annual Canada Day parade sees no signs of stopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Langley Township approves new, expanded version of the parade to meet provincial health regulations in 2020

Each summer, the Aldergrove community has its own Canada Day parade. This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will go on with social distancing measures in place. (Art Bandenieks/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove’s carried on a tradition of parading downtown on Fraser Highway each summer for nearly four decades.

Red and white clothing and flags are donned by hundreds in a display of Canadian pride, for arguably the longest standing tradition in town.

This year will be no different, according to the Township of Langley, which said it expects the organizing fair committee to expand the parade route to adhere to provincial health regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They have reformatted and greatly expanded their parade route ensuring it can be seen by as many community residents as possible, without the need for crowds to congregate in zones that would contravene current provincial regulations,” a Township spokesperson told the Star.

In face of the pandemic, which has cancelled the majority of Canada Day festivities in the Township and forced the municipality to go virtual July 1, fair committee volunteers have persevered.

“We are all about creating safe, family fun for Aldergrove,” said executive director Karen Long, who said the parade was given Township-approval this week.

“Social distancing protocols will be in place,” she assured.

Following the Canada Day parade, the Aldergrove legion (at 26607 Fraser Hwy.) will serve a free barbecue lunch for its members and guests of the community.

“Our patio will be open at the back of the branch for hot dogs and hamburgers,” president Doug Hadley elaborated.

Those serving food will take necessary safety precautions, he said, including wearing masks and gloves. Legion volunteers will ensure social distancing is practised.

Also planned for Wednesday, July 1, in coordination with the parade, is the temporary reopening of the Aldergrove Telephone Museum, located at 3190 271 St.

Socially distant tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – with guests required to wear masks and gloves – will see family and social groups move one way through museum exhibits.

Heritage Society president Tami Quiring said that entry, as well as access to the society’s limited supply of disposable masks and gloves, will be by donation.

As well, free mini cupcakes donated by Save-On-Foods will be handed to visitors by society volunteers.

[Editor’s note: More details regarding the safety plan for the parade will be published this week.]

