Aldergrove Community Secondary School graduation will look differently for the class of 2021 due to COVID-19. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove’s class of 2021 to receive diplomas in front of family members

164 students to graduate from Aldergrove Community Secondary at ceremony June 23

Grad 2021 will look different in Aldergrove this year, but it will still go on ahead.

That’s the message Mike Palichuk, principal of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS), is sharing with students and families who have endured a full year of COVID-19 related changes, disruptions, and restrictions.

As with 2020, students will only be permitted to participate in small-group ceremonies, limitations outlines by the Langley School District.

Palichuk noted that under Provincial Health Office guidelines, ACSS, along with most other schools, will be hosting individual grad ceremonies for students.

“Each student will be walking in cap and gown to receive their diploma with a maximum of four family members in attendance,” he explained.

The ceremony will recorded and shared with the entire grad class.

“Although this format is short and intimate, our hope is for students and their families get to experience a meaningful and memorable moment together with their loved ones,” he said.

Palichuk said grads have mixed feelings about this year. While they had time to adjust to the ideas of graduation in a pandemic, the principal said they are still feeling that they are missing out on a lot of the events student would traditionally enjoy.

“Half of their Grade 11 year and all of their Grade 12 year has been spent with COVID hanging over them,” Palichuck explained. “They are saddened that they are unable to have a graduation ceremony in front of 1,100 people as we usually do or take part in any other grad-related events.”

As different as the ceremony will be, he noted that being able to cross a stage and receive a diploma in front of family members will still be a valued memory, seeing as how students were unsure if they were even going to be able to do that.

He knows the ‘rite of passage’ of having a prom and dinner/dance will be missed, but an optimistic Palichuck also pointed out others are thankful they didn’t have to spend a lot of money on a dress for one night.

One aspect that hasn’t changed is the community support; schools around Aldergrove were able to send messages of hope and inspiration to the grads by video, which will be played prior to their stage crossing.

Aldergrove Secondary’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) donated funds to ensure students grad photos would be printed in multiple local newspapers.

“Our staff has been incredibly supportive and encouraging to our grads, ensuring that no tradition that other grads have experienced gets passed over because of COVID,” Palichuck noted. “We have put our heads together, and have been able to brainstorm ideas and ways that we can celebrate our grads safely.”

READ MORE: Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

One staff member in particular, Jeremy Lyndon, who moved half-way through the year to Walnut Grove Secondary, will be present at the graduation ceremony to wish them the best in the future.

“We, and he, felt this was important, as these were the students who began their school year in Grade 9 the first full year he was principal,” Palichuck explained.

All together, there are 164 students graduating from ACSS, which also included graduates from the AVID program, the three Youth Train in Trades programs (hairstyling, carpentry, and automotive), as well as ACSS’s Advance program.

“We hope our graduates are successful in whatever path they choose for their future,” Palichuck concluded. “We hope that they find happiness and know that even in the darkness of a world pandemic, there is always joy to be found in the smallest things. They are an inspirational group, and we hope they continue to show the grit and determination that they showed this year throughout the rest of their careers.”

The 2021 graduation ceremony takes place on Wednesday, June 23.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley School District

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual Ride For Doug fundraiser in Langley proceeds despite the rain

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley park drinking pilot article should not be next to drunk confrontation article

Having the stories on the same page shows bias against public drinking, letter writer argues

Langley Township council passed a tree protection bylaw in 2019, but various letter writers have questionned whether it does enough. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Why can’t trees be protected? Langley woman wonders

Society protects buildings and human-made structures so why not trees?

About 30 riders took part in the 15th annual Ride For Doug fundraiser on Sunday, June 6, from Langley to Abbotsford. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Annual Ride For Doug fundraiser in Langley proceeds despite the rain

Not the worst we’ve been out in, said Doug Penner and dad Cam.

Lou Fasullo recently snapped this shot from the junction of Rawlison Crescent and 232nd Street, near Fort Langley, where the crops are being irrigated against a beautifully scenic backdrop. “I thought this captured the essence of Fort Langley, the ruggedness of the mountains, and the bread basket of the Valley,” he said in sharing the image. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Seen as the bread basket of the Valley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck helped Team Canada to comeback win. (Vancouver Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Michael Dyck helped coach Team Canada to comeback

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read