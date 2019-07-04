Aldergrove’s military treasure to showcase at upcoming fair

Vast collection of International Movie Services military vehicles to be on display

One of the most popular displays of the annual Aldergrove Fair is the ever-changing collection of military vehicles on show by International Movie Services (IMS), a provider of props for the burgeoning film industry.

The man in charge – IMS company founder and retired officer Maj. Ian Newby of the Canadian Armed Forces, decides each year what to display for fair-goers.

Apart from items as diverse as a nuclear warhead, an Argentinian Gelandewagen from the 1982 Falklands war, an agricultural Iltis ambulance, a Huey helicopter and a M109A4 tank – IMS also has upwards of 10,000 military uniforms.

If you want to re-enact the battle of Waterloo, “IMS can probably outfit both armies,” Newby admitted.

RELATED: Military vehicles featured at Langley Cruise-In

Previously, his company has been involved in over 5,000 productions, including supplying films Deadpool 2, Saving Private Ryan, and CBC television series the Murdoch Mysteries with well-preserved military equipment.

Newby was born in England, but immigrated to Canada in 1953.

“During WWII, a Canadian anti-aircraft artillery regiment was stationed across the road from my grandmother’s house,” he explained.

Newby’s family lived in Thames Valley, England where German bombers “would fly right over on their way to London,” Newby retold.

His grandmother adopted many of the Canadian soldiers during the wartimes. After, she travelled to visit Canada and stayed with them, Newby said.

“One of the soldiers became an immigration agent and in 1953 my family arrived in Quebec on an emigrant ship – the S.S. Atlantic,” Newby explained of his journey to North America.

“It’s why I joined the Canadian army. I had a debt to repay,” Newby emphasized.

READ MORE: A trip down memory lane

Thus, the retired soldier created IMS, which also provides vehicles, props and costumes to community events such as the fair, where veterans and volunteers educate the public about their former use.

Newby is a “wonderful long-time supporter of the Aldergrove Fair and numerous other Aldergrove events” and is “always a delight as [he] dresses the part and knows so much about his equipment,” fair president Robin McIntosh relayed.

Only Newby knows what vehicles he will bring to the fair on July 20 and July 21 this year.