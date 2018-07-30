Aldergrove’s Movie in the Park returns

The Aldergrove Business Association, with partners Aldergrove Credit Union and Otter Co-Op, will again be presenting the Movie in the Park night on Saturday August 18, featuring the 1971 version of Willy Wonka.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is more of a black comedy, perversely faithful to the spirit of Roald Dahl’s original book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) stages a contest by hiding five golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather (Jack Albertson). In the course of the tour, Willy Wonka punishes the four nastier children in various diabolical methods — one kid is inflated and covered with blueberry dye, another ends up as a principal ingredient of the chocolate, and so on — because these kids have violated the ethics of Wonka’s factory.

In the end, only Charlie and his grandfather are left.

The outdoor movie presentation will take place at Aldergrove Athletic Park at dusk (approximately 8:45 p.m.). Bring your lawn chairs and the entire family to this fun-filled evening.

The evening will feature lots of family-friendly pre-movie activities starting at 7 p.m., including live entertainment, as well as a concession. The event wraps up about 10:30 p.m.

Primary sponsors of Movie in the Park are Aldergrove Business Association, Aldergrove Credit Union, Otter Co-op and the Township of Langley.

Aldergrove Athletic Park is located at 29th Avenue and 267B Street.