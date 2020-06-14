Aldergrove store managers presented Shortreed staff, who run free lunch and grocery store programs, with a $1,000 cheque on Friday, June 12. (Save-On-Foods/Special to the Star)

Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods steps in to help Shortreed Elementary feed the community

Store managers presented school staff with an $1,000 cheque on Friday

Shortreed Elementary received a gift of $1,000 from Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods this Friday, to help continue offering free lunches and groceries to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managers Cam Bates and Tony Angelatos presented a cheque to Shortreed youth care worker, Lindsay Romas, and other school staff on June 12.

Weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the southwest corner of the school is transformed into a socially distant outdoor cafeteria.

At the end of the food queue, a mini grocery store is stocked full of Sources Langley Food Bank donations including dairy, bakery, and meat items.

There, local individuals and families are welcome to “take home whatever they need.”

Save-On is one of the stores that donates its excess food stock, including apples and oranges, Romas said.

The “grab-and-go” initiative, founded by Romas, is also led by Shortreed special education assistant, Kim Campbell, and Aboriginal support worker, Patsy Elson.

RELATED: Shortreed Elementary offering free ‘grab-and-go’ lunches to Aldergrove families amid pandemic

People have even been able to take home pastries and cakes to indulge in.

“It’s such a nice treat for families who wouldn’t normally have that,” Romas added.

Save-On has also donated brown paper and plastic bags to help people carry the groceries home.

The lunch program, which first started on April 28, has grown significantly to feed an average of 85 stomachs per lunch.

“Sometimes we even see 100 people per day,” she said, as many people are out of work due to the pandemic.

“We want to be able to help provide them all with food.”

READ MORE: Parkside Elementary opens free mini grocery store amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Langley teenagers hand out roses and carnations at Walnut Grove skate park

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods steps in to help Shortreed Elementary feed the community

Store managers presented school staff with an $1,000 cheque on Friday

One death reported in Langley house fire

Police are investigating

Ryan’s Regards: Happy Father’s Day

What will COVID-19 mean when it comes to celebrating the fathers in our life?

VIDEO: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Drive-thru format used for food truck festival at Christian Life Assembly parking lot on Saturday

For a donation, Canadian flags can be assembled on Langley front lawns

Rotary Satellite Club will place fulls-sized flags on Canada Day, BC Day, and Labour Day this summer

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

PHOTOS: Protest walk turns celebration as B.C. court rules against Delta Hospice Society board

Hundreds came out Saturday to protest the board’s attempt to turn the DHS into a faith-based society

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Most Read