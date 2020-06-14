Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods steps in to help Shortreed Elementary feed the community

Store managers presented school staff with an $1,000 cheque on Friday

Aldergrove store managers presented Shortreed staff, who run free lunch and grocery store programs, with a $1,000 cheque on Friday, June 12. (Save-On-Foods/Special to the Star)

Shortreed Elementary received a gift of $1,000 from Aldergrove’s Save-On-Foods this Friday, to help continue offering free lunches and groceries to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managers Cam Bates and Tony Angelatos presented a cheque to Shortreed youth care worker, Lindsay Romas, and other school staff on June 12.

Weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the southwest corner of the school is transformed into a socially distant outdoor cafeteria.

At the end of the food queue, a mini grocery store is stocked full of Sources Langley Food Bank donations including dairy, bakery, and meat items.

There, local individuals and families are welcome to “take home whatever they need.”

Save-On is one of the stores that donates its excess food stock, including apples and oranges, Romas said.

The “grab-and-go” initiative, founded by Romas, is also led by Shortreed special education assistant, Kim Campbell, and Aboriginal support worker, Patsy Elson.

People have even been able to take home pastries and cakes to indulge in.

“It’s such a nice treat for families who wouldn’t normally have that,” Romas added.

Save-On has also donated brown paper and plastic bags to help people carry the groceries home.

The lunch program, which first started on April 28, has grown significantly to feed an average of 85 stomachs per lunch.

“Sometimes we even see 100 people per day,” she said, as many people are out of work due to the pandemic.

“We want to be able to help provide them all with food.”

