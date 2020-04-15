ABA president Jodi Steeves and her son, Jordan, dropped off a load of essential items at the food bank on April 7. They collected donations for Aldergrove families in need, from the doorsteps of local residents. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Aldergrove’s self-isolating families give to food bank through doorstep donations

The early April initiative allowed locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

Diapers, canned foods, shampoo, soap, deodorant, pads, pet food, snacks, and other items were available in larger quantities this week, for those who went to the food bank seeking help.

That’s because after learning the Aldergrove Food Bank was running low on these certain food and hygienic items during the COVID-19 crisis, Jodi Steeves led the charge to help.

Steeves, Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) president, decided to conduct doorstep donation pick-ups from locals to help quell the shortage.

“Someone even donated fresh kale from their garden!” Steeves exclaimed.

On April 7, she and her son Jordan dropped off nine large boxes of donations they collected the previous week. Food bank assistant man-ager Tannis Percival was ecstatic to see new inventory

Recently, the food bank has seen a 10-per-cent increase in people enlisting for its provisions, said food bank manager Mary van Zuuk.

RELATED: Aldergrove food bank still lending a helping handing during COVID-19 pandemic

The manager also saw several recipients check-off “changing circumstances,” as a reason for their latest visit.

Van Zuuk presumed it was because of local economic fallout from the pandemic.

Food bank stock – which is housed inside the Aldergrove Vineyard church – is currently given through the church’s outside door on Tuesdays to ensure social distancing.

The food bank serves up to 60 local families.

In total, nearly 130 people including individuals, including homeless patrons, receive food assistance through the program.

Those in Aldergrove looking to sign up to receive help can call 604-857-1671.

Alternatively, people who want to give to the food bank can purchase $5 to $10 hampers at the Aldergrove FreshCo.

