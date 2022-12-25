Aldergrove’s Shortreed Community Elementary students write to Santa

Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

Dear Santa

How is The North

Pole? I am excited

for you to come to my

House. can I Please Have

a 100 Pokemon cards

for Christmas?

Love Jake

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa,

How is the North

Pole? I am excited

for you to come to my house.Can I

please have Mario Plus

Rabids Sparks of

Hope for Christmas?

Love Jaxon

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

How is the North

pole I am excited for you to come

to my house cAn

I please have

Books and LEgo

Love Kruz

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santer

Howis to NorthPole

I a m excited for you

to come to my house

CAn I PLease have

Udi AnD PokeMo

For Kaismis?

Luv, Lucas

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear santa,

How si the north

Pole?

I am excited

for you

to come to my

house.

can I Please have

for Maci

Love

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

D Sahta,

How is the Northpoe

I am excited for you

to come to My house

can I Plese have

Shorpes for christmas

Maddie

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Stanta

HOW is the noth Pole?

I am Paisley Can I Pleas

e have A CAt

Love Paisley

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

Dear Santa

How is the

North.

I am excited for

you to come to my

house can I Please

have a Beyblade?

Love RYder

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

