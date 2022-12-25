Aldergrove’s Shortreed Community Elementary students write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
Dear Santa
How is The North
Pole? I am excited
for you to come to my
House. can I Please Have
a 100 Pokemon cards
for Christmas?
Love Jake
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa,
How is the North
Pole? I am excited
for you to come to my house.Can I
please have Mario Plus
Rabids Sparks of
Hope for Christmas?
Love Jaxon
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
How is the North
pole I am excited for you to come
to my house cAn
I please have
Books and LEgo
Love Kruz
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santer
Howis to NorthPole
I a m excited for you
to come to my house
CAn I PLease have
Udi AnD PokeMo
For Kaismis?
Luv, Lucas
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear santa,
How si the north
Pole?
I am excited
for you
to come to my
house.
can I Please have
for Maci
Love
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
D Sahta,
How is the Northpoe
I am excited for you
to come to My house
can I Plese have
Shorpes for christmas
Maddie
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Stanta
HOW is the noth Pole?
I am Paisley Can I Pleas
e have A CAt
Love Paisley
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
Dear Santa
How is the
North.
I am excited for
you to come to my
house can I Please
have a Beyblade?
Love RYder
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
