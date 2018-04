Talana Barry was presented with a $150 gift card in the HomeLife Benchmark Realty Easter Colouring Contest by Regina Bailey.

Six year old Talana Barry of Aldergrove, won a $150 gift card in the HomeLife Benchmark Realty Easter Colouring Contest.

Entries were hand delivered to more than 200 Aldergrove homes by realtor and Aldergrove resident Regina Bailey, with help from her husband, Gary.

Talana’s entry was beautifully done and chosen in a random draw on April 6 in the HomeLife Benchmark office in Langley.

The second winner is Tyler Sigma, 10, of Langley.