Almost $20,000 raised in art sales at 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Art sales came close to $20,000 at the 14th annual West Fine Art Show, which was held this past weekend in partnership with Langley Hospice Society.
A quarter of proceeds raised will benefit the charity.
Brian Croft, president and organizer of the show, said this was the largest show yet.
“In all the years of doing this show, this was the largest ever with 25 artists,” Croft noted.
“After working 14 years and organizing 25 art shows, this show at Cascades ballroom, in the heart of Langley City, was not only the largest show we have done but also the most inviting and stunning display that I have been priviledged to organize,” Croft said.
Several Langley artists displayed their work at this year’s show including Joie Pare, Gabrielle Strauss, and Lizete Dureault.
Langley-based guitarist John Gilliat performed flamenco music on stage for the two-day show.
A cheque of $2,000 was presented to Shannon Todd Booth, executive director of Langley hospice at the end of the event.
West Fine Art Show is a registered not-for-profit B.C. society, which organizes fine art shows throughout the year in Langley.
