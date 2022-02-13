Almost perfect weekend weather draws disc golfers to Aldergrove course

A sunny weekend drew dozens of disc golf players to the Raptors Knoll course in Aldergrove over the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A sunny weekend drew dozens of disc golf players to the Raptors Knoll course in Aldergrove over the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A sunny weekend drew dozens of disc golf players to the Raptors Knoll course in Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a near-perfect weekend for disc golf, with cool but not freezing temperatures ranging as high as 11 degrees, no wind to speak of, and next to no chance of precipitation, at just two per cent.

It brought dozens of players out to Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park in Aldergrove in the 1100 block of 272nd. St. including Mike Lowrie and some friends, who said the weather would have to be pretty bad to keep them away.

“We’ve played in the winter,” Lowrie told the Langley Advance Times.

Mike Lowrie takes aim. sunny weather drew dozens of disc golf players to the Raptors Knoll course in Aldergrove over the weekend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Co-founded and designed by Stewart McIsack and Chris Hartmann in 2019, the 18-hole, 38-acre course is ranked the second best course in Canada and 19th in the entire world.

According to one online account, the sport of disc golf originated in Canada, in 1926, in Bladworth, Saskatchewan, when some elementary school students started throwing tin lids into four-foot circles outdoors.

It was called Tin Lid Golf, but it didn’t catch on.

Revived by U.S. university students in the 1960’s, who tossed discs at targets, the game was re-introduced to Canada at Canadian Frisbee championships in the 1970’s.

Disc golf, as it is now known, evolved into its current form in California, adding chains and a basket for targets and bevelled discs for better accuracy.

Anyone interested in taking up the sport can always drop by the park, located located diagonally across from Aldergrove Regional Park on 1111 272nd St

Or visit the club website at www.rkdiscgolfpark.com or see their Facebook page, “Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park at Jackman Wetlands Park.”

Built on a former Aldergrove landfill that has been restored, covered with soil and donated wildflower seeds, and planted with trees, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park is a part of the 100-acre Jackman Wetlands Park, which includes wetlands and a trail.

