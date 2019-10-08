Alumni return for performance at Langley Community Music School

Gala concert and silent auction raised $3,600 for school’s Legacy Endowment Fund

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) continued a year-long 50th anniversary celebration with a Gala Alumni Concert this past Saturday, Oct. 5 – the first of two Rose Gellert Hall Series performances.

Pianist David Ko and violinist Sarah Yang, from Europe, were joined by cellist Kitty Chan, from Ottawa, and soprano Anne-Marie MacIntosh, from Toronto.

All former students of LCMS presented solo and collaborative performances.

Tawyna Wood, communications director for LCMS, said money raised from a silent auction will support a unique opportunity to help LCMS provide for tomorrow’s youth.

“Saturday’s Alumni Gala Concert was a great success, and we raised approximately $3600 towards the Legacy Endowment Fund,” Wood explained.

As a non-profit registered charity, LCMS provides low-cost and free outreach programs for children and youth.

The alumni performers had nothing but positive memories to share about there time with the school as well.

“LCMS was my second home growing up. Not only did so many friendships grow from playing in ensembles together, but so much of my growth as a musician happened here, and I am forever grateful to my teachers & mentors for that,” said violinist Sarah Yang.

“LCMS gave me a platform to perform regularly, the chance to be part of a community, and most importantly, it opened up a path for me to study in Europe. I would never have been able to land on my feet here so easily (or land my feet on European soil at all) if it weren’t for LCMS, so I owe a lot to the school,” added Pianist David Ko.

Read More: Longevity doesn’t just happen all the time

Next up for LCMS, alumni grassroots folk musicians, West My Friend Sunday, will perform on Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

The final 50th-anniversary concert of the year will be a celebration of Canadian works on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. with the Turning Point Ensemble, Borealis String Quartet and the Bergmann Duo.

